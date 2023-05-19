ZIM-A vs PKS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd Unofficial ODI

The second unofficial ODI between Zimbabwe A (ZIM-A) and Pakistan Shaheens (PKS) will be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Friday, May 19. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ZIM-A vs PKS Dream11 prediction.

Zimbabwe A started the series with a good bowling performance, getting the better of a youthful Pakistan Shaheens side. Zimbabwe A will fancy their chances of another win, with the duo of Sean Williams and Blessing Muzarabani holding the key.

As for Pakistan Shaheens, they are no pushovers, with the likes of Saim Ayub and Shahnawaz Dahani being capped on the international level. Although they lack the same experience that their opponents boast of, Pakistan Shaheens will fancy their chances as well.

All in all, another interesting game beckons between the two sides in Harare.

ZIM-A vs PKS Match Details

Zimbabwe A and Pakistan Shaheens will lock horns in the second unofficial ODI in Harare on Friday. The game is set to take place at 12:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZIM-A vs PKS, 2nd Unofficial ODI

Date and Time: May 19th, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Live Streaming: Fancode

ZIM-A vs PKS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Zimbabwe A injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for Zimbabwe A.

Zimbabwe A probable playing 11

Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Craig Ervine, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Wellington Masakadza (c), Brad Evans, Tendai Chatara and Blessing Muzarabani.

Pakistan Shaheens injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for the Pakistan Shaheens

Pakistan Shaheens probable playing 11

Saim Ayub, Imran Butt (c), Mohammad Hurraira, Kamran Ghulam, Hussain Talat, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Mubashir Khan, Aamer Jamal, Mehran Mumtaz, Mir Hamza and Shahnawaz Dahani

ZIM-A vs PKS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Haseebullah Khan (45 off 63 in the previous game)

Haseebullah Khan is an aggressive batter who had a decent PSL campaign earlier in the year. He showed signs of form in the previous ODI, scoring 45 runs off 63 balls.

Given his ability to score big runs in the middle order, Haseebullah is a decent pick for your ZIM-A vs PKS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Craig Ervine (10 off 26 in the previous game)

Craig Ervine is an experienced campaigner who has 3035 ODI runs at an average of 32.28. He did not have a great outing in the previous game, scoring only 10 runs.

However, his experience should make him a fine pick for your ZIM-A vs PKS Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ryan Burl (69(68) in the previous game)

Ryan Burl was the star of the show in the previous game, scoring a 68-ball 69 in the lower-middle order. The all-rounder has been in brilliant form for Zimbabwe over the last year or so, impressing with the bat in particular.

With Burl also adding value with his leg-spin, he is a top pick for your ZIM-A vs PKS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Shahnawaz Dahani (2/42 in the previous game)

Shahnawaz Dahani is one of the top bowlers in the Pakistan set-up. Dahani relies on swinging the ball and hitting the deck hard. He picked two wickets in the previous game, holding him in good stead.

With Shahnawaz in decent form, he is a must-have in your ZIM-A vs PKS Dream11 prediction team.

ZIM-A vs PKS match captain and vice-captain choices

Saim Ayub

Saim Ayub is an exciting opener who has a knack for scoring quick runs at the top of the order. Ayub has 661 runs in 15 List A matches at an average and a strike rate of 44.06 and 109.25, respectively.

With Ayub due for a big score on this tour, he is a fine captaincy pick for your ZIM-A vs PKS Dream11 prediction team.

Sean Williams

Sean Williams showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game, scoring 20 runs off just nine balls and putting in an economical shift with the ball. He is experienced in this format, having played in the 2015 World Cup as well.

Given his all-round utility, Williams is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your ZIM-A vs PKS Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ZIM-A vs PKS Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Ryan Burl 69(68) in the previous match Tendai Chatara 5/37 in the previous match Shahnawaz Dahani 2/42 in the previous match

ZIM-A vs PKS match expert tips

Blessing Muzarabani is perhaps Zimbabwe's best pacer, capable of swinging the new ball and holding his own in the death overs. Muzarabani had a good outing in the previous game as well with figures of 9-1-36-1.

With Muzarabani in good form, he is a decent option for your ZIM-A vs PKS Dream11 prediction team.

ZIM-A vs PKS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

ZIM-A vs PKS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Haseebullah Khan

Batters: Craig Ervine, Ryan Burl, Saim Ayub (vc)

All-rounders: Sean Williams (c), Hussain Talat, Wesley Madhevere

Bowlers: Mir Hamza, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani, Brad Evans

ZIM-A vs PKS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

ZIM-A vs PKS Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Haseebullah Khan, Clive Madande

Batters: Craig Ervine, Ryan Burl (vc), Saim Ayub

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Hussain Talat

Bowlers: Aamer Jamal, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani (c), Wellington Masakadza

