Zimbabwe A vs Pakistan Shaheens - Dream11 Prediction - 6th Unofficial ODI

Zimbabwe A will take on Pakistan Shaheens in the sixth unofficial ODI of the six-match series at the Takashinga Sports Club, Harare on Saturday, May 27.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the ZIM-A vs PKS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing XIs, and the pitch report for this game.

It has been a very closely fought 50-over series. Zimbabwe A won the first two games before Pakistan Shaheens won the third and the fifth game to remain alive in this series. Barring the last game, Zimbabwe A’s batting has been consistent. Meanwhile, Pakistan Shaheens were disappointing with the bat in the first couple of games before they picked up form. The bowling has been decent from both sides.

ZIM-A vs PKS, Match Details

The sixth unofficial ODI match of the six-match series between Zimbabwe A and Pakistan Shaheens will be played on May 27, 2023, at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare. The game is set to take place at 12:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ZIM-A vs PKS

Date & Time: May 27, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare has been a good one to bat on. The new ball does move around a bit and the pacers have enjoyed the conditions. However, the spinners have found a bit of turn as well.

ZIM-A vs PKS Probable Playing 11 today

Zimbabwe A Team News

No major injury concerns.

Zimbabwe A Probable Playing XI: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Clive Madande (wk), Luke Jongwe, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans

Pakistan Shaheens Team News

No major injury concerns.

Pakistan Shaheens Probable Playing XI: Imran Butt, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Omair Yousuf, Kamran Ghulam, Hussain Talat (c), Qasim Akram, Rohail Nazir, Mehran Mumtaz, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani

Today’s ZIM-A vs PKS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Haseebullah Khan (5 matches, 186 runs, 5 catches)

Haseebullah Khan has been batting well. The 20-year-old wicket-keeper batter has mustered 186 runs at an average of 37.20 in this 50-over series. He has taken five catches behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Omair Yousuf (3 matches, 271 runs)

Omair Yousuf is in fine form with the bat. He has aggregated 271 runs in three innings in this series and he averages 135.50. He has a strike rate of 107.96 and he has hit one hundred and one fifty.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sikandar Raza (1 match, 9 runs, 1 wicket)

Sikandar Raza did not have an impact with either bat or ball in the last game which was his first in this series. The star Zimbabwe all-rounder is a game-changer with the bat in the middle-order and he can be effective with his off-spin. He made 139 runs and took three wickets in seven games in the IPL 2023.

Top Bowler Pick

Shahnawaz Dahani (5 matches, 13 wickets)

Shahnawaz Dahani has been bowling superbly in this series. The 24-year-old pacer has picked up 13 scalps from five games at an economy of 5.12. He averages 16.14 and is striking once every 18-19 deliveries.

ZIM-A vs PKS match captain and vice-captain choices

Aamer Jamal (5 matches, 14 wickets, 37 runs)

Aamer Jamal is in magnificent form with the ball. The 26-year-old seamer has returned with 14 wickets at an average of 17.64. He has a bowling strike rate of 18.4. He can chip in nicely with the bat as well and he has made 37 runs at a strike-rate of 90.24.

Sean Williams (4 matches, 126 runs, 2 wickets)

Sean Williams can be effective with both bat and ball. The Zimbabwe A skipper has scored 126 runs in four games while striking at 151.80. His left-arm spin has resulted in a couple of wickets at an economy rate of 4.36.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ZIM-A vs PKS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Aamer Jamal 14 wickets in 5 matches Sean Williams 126 runs & 2 wickets in 4 matches Omair Yousuf 271 runs in 3 matches Shahnawaz Dahani 13 wickets in 5 matches Sikandar Raza 9 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match

ZIM-A vs PKS match expert tips

Both teams have some big names and quality players in their ranks. Thus, the likes of Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Brad Evans, Omair Yousuf, Kamran Ghulam, Aamer Jamal, and Shahnawaz Dahani will be the ones to watch out for.

ZIM-A vs PKS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Zimbabwe A vs Pakistan A - 6th Unofficial ODI.

Wicket-keeper: Haseebullah Khan

Batters: Omair Yousuf, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Kamran Ghulam

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Qasim Akram

Bowlers: Brad Evans, Aamer Jamal, Shahnawaz Dahani

ZIM-A vs PKS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Zimbabwe A vs Pakistan A - 6th Unofficial ODI.

Wicket-keeper: Haseebullah Khan, Clive Madande

Batters: Omair Yousuf, Imran Butt, Tadiwanashe Marumani

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Qasim Akram

Bowlers: Aamer Jamal, Richard Ngarava, Shahnawaz Dahani

