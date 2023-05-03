ZIM-A vs PKS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Pakistan Shaheens Tour of Zimbabwe

The first unofficial Test in the Pakistan Shaheens' tour of Zimbabwe will see Zimbabwe-A (ZIM-A) square off against the visitors at the Kwekwe Stadium in Zimbabwe on Wednesday, May 3.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ZIM-A vs PKS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

This will be the first match of the series and both teams will be looking to get off to a winning start in order to get an early lead in the series.

ZIM-A vs PKS Match Details

Pakistan Shaheens' first unofficial Test in this tour of Zimbabwe will be played on May 3 at the Kwekwe Stadium in Zimbabwe. The match will commence at 1.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ZIM-A vs PKS, 1st unofficial Test, Pakistan Shaheens' tour of Zimbabwe

Date and Time: May 3, 2023, Wednesday; 1.00 pm IST.

Venue: Kwekwe Stadium, Zimbabwe

ZIM-A vs PKS Probable Playing XIs

ZIM-A Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

ZIM-A Probable Playing XI

N Mayavo, J Gumbie, D Myers, T Marumani, M Shumba, W Madhevere, B Mavuta, J Campbell, B Evans, T Chivanga, and L Jongwe.

PKS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

PKS Probable Playing XI

Haseebullah, I Butt, K Ghulam, O Bin Yousuf, M Huraira, H Talat, Q Akram, S Khan, S Dahani, A Mehmood-I, and M Mumtaz.

ZIM-A vs PKS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Haseebullah

Haseebullah is a talented wicketkeeper batter. He can bat in the top-order and stay at the crease for a long time. Haseebullah will be the best pick from the wicketkeeper category for the match.

Batter

I Butt

Butt is a very stable top-order batter. He will be a key player for his team and will be the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

W Madhevere

Madhevere can be a very useful player with both the bat and the ball. He can be very effective in both innings and will be the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

S Dahani

S Dahani is a very fast and accurate bowler. He could be a lethal bowler with a new cherry and that makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

ZIM-A vs PKS match captain and vice-captain choices

I Butt

I Butt is a very stable and consistent batter. He has a knack for playing long innings and that makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

H Talat

H Talat can be a very effective all-rounder making contributions for the team with both the bat and the ball. Talat will be a pretty safe choice as the captain or vice-captain for the match.

Five Must-Picks for ZIM-A vs PKS, Match 1

Haseebullah

I Butt

H Talat

W Madhevere

S Dahani

ZIM-A vs PKS Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for batting, but as the game progresses, the wicket will slow down and the spinners will become effective.

ZIM-A vs PKS Dream11 Prediction, Match 1, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Haseebullah

Batters: K Ghulam, I Butt, O Bin Yousuf

All-rounders: H Talat, W Madhevere, Q Akram

Bowlers: S Dahani, B Evans, T Chivanga, A Mehmood-I

ZIM-A vs PKS Dream11 Prediction, Match 1,Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Haseebullah

Batters: K Ghulam, I Butt, O Bin Yousuf

All-rounders: H Talat, W Madhevere, Q Akram

Bowlers: S Dahani, B Evans, T Chivanga, A Mehmood-I

