ZIM-A vs PKS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Pakistan Shaheens Tour of Zimbabwe

The first unofficial ODI in the Pakistan Shaheens' tour of Zimbabwe will see Zimbabwe A take on Pakistan Shaheens (ZIM-A vs PKS) on Wednesday, May 17. The Takashinga Sports Club in Zimbabwe will host this highly anticipated contest.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ZIM-A vs PKS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Pakistan Shaheens comfortably beat Zimbabwe A in the Test series, and now both teams will face off in an unofficial ODI series. There is quite a bit of excitement in the air, with some talented players set to take to the field for this one-day series.

Pakistan have an explosive batting lineup, with Omair Yousuf, Imran Butt, and Hussain Talat proving their ability to pile on the runs in both Test matches. Their bowling attack, which includes pacers Amir Jamal, Mir Hamza, and Shahnawaz Dahani, along with spinner Mehran Mumtaz, has both depth and variation.

Overall, they look like a much more rounded team than Zimbabwe A. However, the the latter also boast some talented players who will want to deliver the goods on Wednesday and win in front of the home fans.

The Pakistan Shaheens, meanwhile, will look to extend their winning streak and begin the ODI series on a positive note with a win in this game.

ZIM-A vs PKS Match Details

The Pakistan Shaheens' first unofficial ODI in this tour of Zimbabwe will be played on Wednesday, May 17, at the Takashinga Sports Club in Zimbabwe. The match will commence at 12:45 pm IST. The live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Zimbabwe A vs Pakistan Shaheens, 1st Unofficial ODI, Pakistan Shaheens' tour of Zimbabwe.

Date and Time: May 17, 2023, Wednesday; 12:45 pm IST.

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Zimbabwe.

ZIM-A vs PKS Pitch Report

The pitch at the Takashinga Sports Club in Zimbabwe is likely to be a good one to bat on.

There could be some turn for the spinners and the pacers may find some movement with the new ball. However, it largely favors the batters who can score big if they get their eye in and don't make any errors in judgement in the initial stages.

ZIM-A vs PKS Probable Playing XIs

ZIM-A Team/Injury News

No major injury updates for Zimbabwe A heading into this important home fixture.

ZIM-A Probable Playing XI

Johnathan Campbell, Brad Evans, Dion Myers, Luke Jongwe, Roy Kaia, Wesley Maadhevere, Joylord Gumbie (w), Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tony Munyonga, Victor Nyauchi, Brandon Mavuta.

PKS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates for the Pakistan Shaheens ahead of what is expected to be a entertaining encounter.

PKS Probable Playing XI

Abdul Bangalzai, Omair Yousuf, Imran Butt (c), Haseebullah Khan (w), Qasim Akram, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Abu, Mehran Mumtaz, Amir Jamal, Mir Hamza, Shahnawaz Dahani.

ZIM-A vs PKS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Joylord Gumbie (40 matches, 711 runs, 31 catches)

Joylord Gumbie has been good with the bat and behind the stumps for Zimbabwe A for quite some time now. He has scored 711 runs at an average of 20.90 in 40 List-A games, in addition to taking 31 catches, illustrating his capabilities with both the willow and the gloves.

Gumbie is thus a must-have pick on your ZIM-A vs PKS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Omair Yousuf

Omair Yousuf had an excellent time in both Test matches. The talented top-order batter has a total of 348 runs scored with one double century so far in this tour. Yousuf will hope to bring that form with him into the one-day series as well and piece together a solid innings on Wednesday.

Top All-rounder Pick

Roy Kaia

Roy Kaia was brilliant with both bat and ball in the recent Test series. He is expected to continue his form in the ODI games as well and will be crucial to his team's chances in this upcoming match.

Top Bowler Pick

Mehran Mumtaz

Mehran Mumtaz took 15 wickets in the two recent Test matches between both sides. His incredible ability to control the run flow and pick up wickets in bunches makes him a lock pick for your ZIM-A vs PKS Dream11 fantasy team.

ZIM-A vs PKS match captain and vice-captain choices

Hussain Talat

Hussain Talat is one of the most renowned names in Pakistan cricket. He has scored 394 runs and taken four wickets in 18 T20 matches and is a fine choice for the captaincy role in your ZIM-A vs PKS Dream11 fantasy team.

Imran Butt

Imran Butt is the Pakistan Shaheens captain and is an experienced batter known for ability anchor innings, which allows others to flourish. He is a perfect fit for the role of vice-captain for your fantasy outfit for this game.

Five Must-Picks for ZIM-A vs PKS, Match 1

Mohammad Abu

Victor Nyauchi

Saad Khan

Amir Jamal

Mir Hamza

ZIM-A vs PKS Match Expert Tips

The likes of Shahnawaz Dahani, Qasim Akram, Wesley Maadhevere, Tony Munyonga, and Abdul Bangalzai will be the ones to watch out for in this game.

All of these players are match-winners in their own right and will be raring to go on Wednesday. They could prove to be extremely valuable picks and could bring your fantasy outfit plenty of points come the end of this match.

ZIM-A vs PKS Dream11 Prediction, Match 1, Head-To-Head League

Zimbabwe A vs Pakistan Shaheens - Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion Team 1 (Head to Head League)

Wicketkeeper: J Gumble.

Batters: Imran Butt, D Myers, O Bin Yousuf.

All-rounders: H Talat, W Madhevere, R Kaia, Qasim Akram.

Bowlers: S Dahani, M Mumtaz, Mir Hamza.

ZIM-A vs PKS Dream11 Prediction, Match 1, Grand League

Zimbabwe A vs Pakistan Shaheens - Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion Team 2 (Grand League)

Wicketkeeper: Haseebullah Khan.

Batters: Imran Butt, Muhammad Huraira, O Bin Yousuf.

All-rounders: H Talat, W Madhevere, R Kaia.

Bowlers: S Dahani, M Mumtaz, Mir Hamza, Amir Jamal.

