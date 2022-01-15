ZIM-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for ICC U19 World Cup, Match 6

Zimbabwe Under-19 (ZIM-U19) will be up against Papua New Guinea Under-19 (PNG-U19) in the sixth match of the ICC U19 World Cup at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on Saturday.

Zimbabwe Under-19 are all set to start their ICC U19 World Cup campaign in a Group C fixture against Papua New Guinea Under-19. While the African nation managed to win one out of their two warm-up matches, Papua New Guinea lost to England Under-19 by a massive 281-run margin in their only warm-up game.

ZIM-U19 vs PNG-U19 Probable Playing 11 Today

ZIM-U19 XI

Rogan Wolhuter (C & WK), Connor Mitchell, Emmanuel Bawa, Steven Saul, David Bennet, Brian Bennet, Tashinga Makoni, Victor Chirwa, Matthew Schonken, Mgcini Dube, Alex Falao.

PNG-U19 XI

Barnabas Maha (C), Ryan Ani, Peter Karoho (WK), Toua Boe, John Kariko, Sigo Kelly, Karoho Kevau, Christopher Kilapat, Patrick Nou, Aue Oru, Boio Ray.

Match Details

ZIM-U19 vs PNG-U19, Match 6, ICC U19 World Cup

Date and Time: 15th January 2022, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Queen's Park Oval is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. However, the pacers are expected to find some movement with the new ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 223 runs.

Today’s ZIM-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Boio Ray: Ray failed to perform with the bat in the warm-up match against England Under-19, managing just four runs. But he is a quality batter who is capable of playing a big knock on Saturday.

Batters

Emmanuel Bawa: Bawa was in decent form with the bat in the two warm-up matches, having scored 61 runs at a strike rate of 82.43.

Peter Karoho: Karoho didn't perform as per the expectations in the warm-up match against England Under-19, scoring just 11 runs at a strike rate of 68.75. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Christopher Kilapat: Kilapat impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the warm-up matches, picking up two wickets and scoring 19 runs as well.

Brian Bennet: Bennet can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming fixture. In two warm-up matches, he scored 26 runs.

Bowlers

Connor Mitchell: Mitchell will lead the bowling attack for Zimbabwe Under-19 on Saturday. He picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 3.88 in two warm-up matches.

John Kariko: Kariko picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 7.20 in the warm-up match against England Under-19. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in ZIM-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Steven Saul (ZIM-U19)

Barnabas Maha (PNG-U19)

Christopher Kilapat (PNG-U19)

Emmanuel Bawa (ZIM-U19)

Connor Mitchell (ZIM-U19)

Important Stats for ZIM-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 prediction team

Emmanuel Bawa: 61 runs in 2 matches; SR - 82.43

Victor Chirwa: 30 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 111.11 and ER - 5.07

Christopher Kilapat: 19 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 50.00 and ER - 6.17

Connor Mitchell: 5 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 3.88

John Kariko: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 7.20

ZIM-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC U19 World Cup)

ZIM-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Boio Ray, Steven Saul, Emmanuel Bawa, Peter Karoho, Brian Bennet, Christopher Kilapat, John Kariko, Victor Chirwa, Mgcini Dube, Connor Mitchell, Matthew Schonken.

Captain: Connor Mitchell. Vice-captain: Emmanuel Bawa.

ZIM-U19 vs PNG-U19 Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Boio Ray, Emmanuel Bawa, Peter Karoho, Tashinga Makoni, Brian Bennet, Christopher Kilapat, Aue Oru, Victor Chirwa, Connor Mitchell, Alex Falao, Matthew Schonken.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Connor Mitchell. Vice-captain: Victor Chirwa.

Edited by Samya Majumdar