ZIM vs AFG Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd ODI match – June 6th, 2022

Zimbabwe will take on Afghanistan in the second ODI on Monday at the Harare Sports Club. The first game of the series saw the Afghan side beat the hosts comprehensively to get an early lead in the three-match series.

The visiting side posted 276 runs on the board after being asked to bat first. The hosts managed to pick up only five wickets. The Zimbabwe batters faltered in the run chase and were bowled out for 216 runs, losing the game by 60 runs.

The Afghan bowlers bowled brilliantly and troubled the Zimbabwe batters as they never stood any chance of chasing the total. Mohammad Nabi was the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 4/34.

The hosts need to fire in unison to keep the series alive. Ahead of the second ODI, let's take a look at the three players you can pick as captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza played well in the first game of the ODI series. He bowled seven overs but failed to pick up a wicket. However, he was very handy with the bat.

He played a well-composed knock of 67 off 78 balls and was the lone fighter for the hosts in the run chase.

Raza has been a vital member of the Zimbabwe side in recent times. He has played some crucial knocks in white-ball cricket and will be eager to keep the momentum going as the hosts look to keep the series alive.

#2 Rashid Khan

The star all-rounder from Afghanistan has done exceedingly well in recent times for whichever side he plays for. In the first ODI, he came in to bat in the 47th over and played a whirlwind knock of 39 runs to help his side post 276 runs on the board. He scored at a strike rate of 229.41, which included four boundaries and two maximums.

Rashid also bowled outstandingly and troubled the batters as he often does. He finished with figures of 2/39 in his 10 overs, which dented Zimbabwe’s progress in the run chase.

He is a key member of the Afghan side and is a must pick in your Dream11 side.

#1 Mohammad Nabi

The all-rounder has plenty of experience under his belt. Although he didn’t get any chance in the recently concluded IPL 2022, he proved his worth on his return to international cricket. The 37-year-old played a key role in Afghanistan’s victory in the first game of the series.

Nabi was dismissed for 10 runs in the first ODI but stepped up with the ball in hand. He picked up four wickets, giving away only 34 runs which broke the back of Zimbabwe’s batting lineup.

Nabi is a crucial pick in your Dream11 side as he can fetch you points with both bat and ball.

