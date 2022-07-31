ZIM vs BAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 2nd T20I - July 31, 2022

Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will lock horns in the second T20I of their three-match series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on July 31, Sunday.

After winning the toss in the first game, Zimbabwe rarely put a foot wrong, winning by 17 runs after putting up a tall total. It should be another interesting contest between the two teams in the second game.

For Zimbabwe, Wesley Madhevere and Sikandar Raza shined with the willow, scoring 67 and 65 respectively to help the hosts to 205 in their allotted 20 overs. Raza also bagged a wicket, while Luke Jongwe bagged two crucial wickets to help Zimbabwe win.

Bangladesh will look to make amends in this game. For the visitors, experienced bowlers Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed struggled to stem the run flow. With the willow, Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Nurul Hasan came out well. However, Bangladesh will need more collective efforts to level the series.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain in your Dream11 team for the ZIM vs BAN contest:

#3 Liton Das (BAN)

Liton Das in action (Image Courtesy: NDTV Sports)

Liton Das, the Bangladesh opener, smacked a 32-run knock off 19 balls with six fours in the first game. He reached the 1000-run milestone in T20Is during this knock. He needs to continue that form and bag a bigger knock in the second game.

Being one of the experienced batters in the lineup, Das needs to step up and come out all guns blazing once again. Thanks to his amazing storkeplay and textbook shots, he can shift gears and go all out in the powerplay overs before consolidating.

#2 Sean Williams (ZIM)

Sean Williams in action (Image Courtesy: Pericror)

Sean Williams came out to bat at No.4 for Zimbabwe in the first game. Although he looked in pretty good touch during his short stay of 19 balls, he perished after smacking a 33-run knock with four fours and one six at a strike rate of 174.

Moreover, he bowled two overs, conceding just seven runs. With the all-rounder dishing his part-time spin bowling and giving his best with the bat, he could be one of the multiplier choices for this crucial game.

#1 Sikandar Raza (ZIM)

Sikandar Raza in action (Image Courtesy: ICC Cricket)

Former Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza smacked a 65-run knock off 26 balls at a belligerent strike rate of 250 with seven fours and four sixes in the first game. Later, he also picked up a crucial wicket, conceding 30 runs in three overs.

The star all-rounder is just 22 short of 1000 runs in T20I cricket. With Raza giving his best in both batting and bowling, he would be a fabulous choice to have as a multiplier option in this game.

