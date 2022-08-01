ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 3rd T20I - August 2, 2022

Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will lock horns for one final time in the ongoing three-match T20I series in Harare on August 2. The series is set up nicely for the decider with both teams winning a game each. Bangladesh have the momentum after sealing the second T20I while chasing a meagre total of 136 runs.

The credit for their comeback goes to Mosaddek Hossain, who picked up a five-wicket haul to reduce the hosts to 31/5 in their first seven overs. Sikandar Raza’s 62-run knock propelled Zimbabwe to a respectable total of 135 runs but that didn’t prove to be enough for them.

Liton Das smashed a brilliant half-century in the chase to make sure Bangladesh got home without any hiccups with 15 balls to spare. However, it will not be easy for the visitors to win this series as Zimbabwe will come hard at them after a hammering in the previous encounter.

The hosts, on the other hand, will aim to put up a strong show the way they did in the first T20I when Raza’s assault took them to a 200+ total batting first. Their bowlers will also need a similar boost to be able to defend a total later on if they bat first.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as captain and vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the ZIM vs BAN contest.

3. Liton Das

Liton Das is an aggressive option Bangladesh have at the top of the order, especially in the T20 format. He takes the game to the opposition bowlers in the powerplay, which makes the difference in the final result. In the second T20I, he scored 56 runs in a tricky chase to take his team home.

Overall, Das has scored 88 runs in two matches of this series at a brilliant strike rate of 169.23, which proves that he has been in good touch with the bat. Bangladesh will bank on him in the decider to play a match-winning knock yet again.

2. Wesley Madhevere

Wesley Madhevere was a game-changer in the first T20I for Zimbabwe. He smashed 67 runs off just 46 balls while batting at number three and has the ability to take the game away from the opposition. Though he failed in the second T20I, Madhevere is an excellent option to make captain or vice-captain of your team.

Add to this, his bowling and striking ability make him a must-pick in the Dream11 team. Madhevere tends to bowl a couple of overs at least for his side and more often provides the team with a breakthrough.

1. Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza is in hot form in this series with the bat. He has smashed 127 runs in two matches so far with fifties in both games at a strike rate of 160.76 and can turn out to be a game-changer for the home side.

Raza has also done exceedingly well with the ball, scalping two wickets while going at just six runs per over. Zimbabwe skipper Craig Ervine will be keen on utilizing Raza’s all four overs in the series decider. Raza is a perfect captain option for your Dream11 team in this game.

