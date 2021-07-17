ZIM vs BAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 2nd ODI match - July 18th, 2021

The second match of the ODI series between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh is set to be played at Harare Sports Club on Sunday, July 18.

The visitors were clinical in the first ODI, winning by a mammoth margin of 155 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Defending 276, the Tigers’ bowlers came to the party and restricted their opponents to 121 in a mere 28.5 overs.

Zimbabwe had their moments in the game after they reduced Bangladesh to 74 for four, but they failed to dominate further. Brendan Taylor and Co. are now in a must-win scenario to save the series.

On that note, let’s look at three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the clash between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh.

#3 Liton Das

New Zealand v Bangladesh - ODI Game 3

Liton Das saved the day for Bangladesh in the first ODI after his team lost early wickets. He went on to score 102 runs off 114 balls with the help of eight fours and played at a decent strike rate of 89.47.

The right-hander was also involved in a partnership of 93 runs along with Mahmudullah for the fifth wicket. In 10 ODIs against Zimbabwe, Liton averages 58.22 with three centuries and a top score of 176.

Bangladesh v Afghanistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Shakib Al Hasan looked promising with the bat in the first ODI after he smashed three fours on his way to a 25-ball 19. However, the veteran failed to carry on and got out to fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani.

With the ball in hand, the Magura-born looked at his very best as he picked up a five-wicket haul. The left-arm spinner also bowled three maidens and ended with a stupendous figure of 9.5-3-30-5.

#1 Blessing Muzarabani

Northamptonshire County Cricket Club Training Session

Blessing Muzaranabi has been leading the Zimbabwean pace attack quite efficiently over the last 12 months. In the first match of the series, the speedster picked up two wickets with an economy of 4.70.

Muzarabani pinned Tamim Iqbal for a seven-ball duck to open his account. Thereafter, he got rid of Shakib when the latter had gotten his eyes in. The fast bowler also bowled two maidens in his quota of 10 overs.

