ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st T20I

Bangladesh (BAN) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) will lock horns in the first T20I at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Saturday, July 30.

Bangladesh have emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the shortest format with the likes of Mustafizur Rahman and Litton Das impressing in recent months. Although they will be without big guns Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad for the series, Bangladesh have enough firepower leading into the game. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, have a resourceful side with the experienced trio of Craig Ervine, Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza still going strong. Both teams look evenly-matched on paper, making for a cracking contest in Harare.

ZIM vs BAN Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (c&wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman.

ZIM XI

Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza and Tanaka Chivanga/Victor Nyauchi.

Match Details

ZIM vs BAN, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 30th July 2022, 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

A competitive track awaits the two sides with there being some help on offer for the bowlers. Although the pacers should get some extra bounce early on, the batters will look to maximize the powerplay field restrictions. As the innings progresses, the pitch should slow down a bit, allowing the spinners to come into play. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s ZIM vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Regis Chakabva: Regis Chakabva has been in good form for Zimbabwe in this format, even scoring some crucial runs in the Qualifiers recently. He is a good player of both the pace and spin and can up the ante at times of need. With Nurul Hasan expected to bat lower down the order, Chakabva is one to watch out for today.

Batter

Litton Das: Litton Das is slowly becoming Bangladesh's go-to batter in all formats, with the opener scoring runs consistently. Like Chakabva, Litton is also a good player of both pace and spin, with his ability to score quick runs in the powerplay being the key. Given his recent form, Litton should be a good addition to your ZIM vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza was the star of the show in the Qualifiers for Zimbabwe, impressing with both the bat and ball. The Zimbabwean all-rounder scored 228 runs and picked up key wickets in the middle overs. He has decent experience in this format, making him a must-have in your ZIM vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman is a great white-ball bowler, capable of swinging the new ball and nailing the yorkers in death overs. His variations are ones to watch out for with his franchise experience also adding value. With Mustafizur likely to enjoy the conditions on offer, he can be backed to pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in ZIM vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Sikandar Raza (ZIM)

Litton Das (BAN)

Mehidy Hasan (BAN)

Important stats for ZIM vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Wesley Madhevere - 719 runs and 9 wickets in 33 T20I matches

Litton Das - 980 runs in 51 T20 matches, SR: 122.19

Mustafizur Rahman - 87 wickets in 66 T20I matches, Average: 20.39

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today (1st T20I)

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 1st T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Regis Chakabva, Litton Das, Craig Ervine, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Luke Jongwe and Nasum Ahmed.

Captain: Liton Das. Vice-captain: Sean Williams.

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 1st T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Litton Das, Craig Ervine, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Richard Ngarava and Nasum Ahmed.

Captain: Craig Ervine. Vice-captain: Liton Das.

