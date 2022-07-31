ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

Bangladesh (BAN) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) will lock horns in the second T20I at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Sunday, July 31.

Zimbabwe started the series with a fine performance, gaining a series lead against Bangladesh. The likes of Sikandar Raza and Luke Jongwe were on song with the bat and ball, respectively, and will be keen to lead Zimbabwe to another series win. However, Bangladesh have a good roster to fall back on, with Nurul Hasan at the helm. They have a strong bowling attack and will fancy their chances of a series-leveling win in this fixture. All in all, a cracker of a game beckons between the two sides in Harare.

ZIM vs BAN Probable Playing 11 Today

BAN XI

Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Munim Shahriar, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (c&wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.

ZIM XI

Craig Ervine (c), Regis Chakabva (wk), Wesley Madhevere/Roy Kaia, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza and Tanaka Chivanga.

Match Details

ZIM vs BAN, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 31st July 2022, 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons at the Harare Sports Club with some help on offer for the spinners. The batters will look to maximize the powerplay field restrictions with there being little help on offer. There should be some turn available for the spinners, who will be key in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key, with 170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s ZIM vs BAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Litton Das: Litton Das looked in good form in the previous game, scoring a 19-ball 32 at the top of the order. He is perhaps Bangladesh's go-to batter in white-ball formats, with his ability against both pace and spin being noteworthy. Given his recent form, Das should be one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Craig Ervine: Craig Ervine is an experienced campaigner with his ability to score crucial runs in the top order being key. Although he is not in the best of form, Ervine's ability against spin should hold him in good stead. With the Zimbabwe captain due for a big one, he is a good addition to your ZIM vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza put on a masterclass in the previous game with the bat, scoring a match-winning fifty. While his batting form has been superb in recent months, he can also add value with his resourceful off-spin. Given the conditions on offer, Raza can be backed to put in a good performance in the game.

Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman was expensive in the previous game, but still managed to pick up a few wickets. The left-armer is a good asset to have in white-ball formats, with his variations bound to come in handy. Given his experience and effectiveness in the format, Mustafizur is a must-have in your ZIM vs BAN Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in ZIM vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Sikandar Raza (ZIM)

Litton Das (BAN)

Mehidy Hasan (BAN)

Important stats for ZIM vs BAN Dream11 prediction team

Wesley Madhevere - 719 runs and 9 wickets in 33 T20I matches

Litton Das - 980 runs in 51 T20 matches, SR: 122.19

Mustafizur Rahman - 87 wickets in 66 T20I matches, Average: 20.39

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd T20I)

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - 2nd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Craig Ervine, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Mustafizur Rahman, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza and Nasum Ahmed.

Captain: Litton Das. Vice-captain: Sean Williams.

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - 2nd T20I.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Craig Ervine, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Munim Shahriar, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Mustafizur Rahman, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza and Mahedi Hasan.

Captain: Litton Das. Vice-captain: Sikandar Raza.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far