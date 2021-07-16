ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for 1st ODI - July 16th, 2021

Zimbabwe will host Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series from July 16. The first ODI will take place at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a one-off Test match by 220 runs. The visitors batted first and posted a total of 468 courtesy of a 150-run knock by Mahmudullah. He was supported by skipper Mominul Haque, wicket-keeper Liton Das and pacer Taskin Ahmed as they scored 70, 95 & 75, respectively.

Blessing Muzarabani picked up a four-wicket haul in Bangladesh's first innings. Coming out to bat, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 276 runs after Mehidy Hasan and Shakib Al Hassan picked up five and four wickets, respectively. Nine out of the 10 wickets were picked up by spinners while Taskin Ahmed was the lone pacer on the list who dismissed a player during the first essay.

Zimbabwean opener Takudzwanashe Kaitano scored 87 runs, a knock that included nine boundaries. Skipper Brendan Taylor, on the other hand, scored 81 runs off 92 balls during his time in the middle.

The Tigers came out to bat once again and declared after scoring 284 runs for the loss of one wicket. Shadman Islam scored an unbeaten 115 while Najmul Hossain Shanto remained a not-out during his 117-run knock.

The Chevrons were bowled out for 256 runs during their second innings, with captain Brendan Taylor top-scoring with 92 runs. The hosts lost the game by 220 runs.

Squads to choose from

Zimbabwe

Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Regis Chakabva, Timycen Maruma, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Milton Shumba

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Shoriful Islam.

Predicted Playing XIs

Zimbabwe

Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Wesley Madhevere, Brendan Taylor (c), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (wk), Donald Tiripano, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (c), Mohammad Naim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudullah, Mossadek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI

Date & Time: 16th July 2021, 1:00 PM

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

The strip in Harare is a good one to bat on as fans witnessed high scores during the one-off Test match. The pitch is expected to remain the same during the first ODI match as well. Spinners will have a major part to play when compared to pacers as the ball tends to turn more at the Harare Sports Club.

The toss might not play any role in the outcome of the match as the pitch will favor batsmen and bowlers equally throughout the game.

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

ZIM vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Brendan Taylor, Wesley Madhevere, Tamim Iqbal, Regis Chakabva, Mossadek Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Sikandar Raza, Blessing Muzarabani, Taskin Ahmed, Tendai Chatara.

Captain: Brendan Taylor Vice-Captain: Tamim Iqbal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brendan Taylor, Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Regis Chakabva, Milton Shumba, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Ryan Burl, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Mohammad Saifuddin.

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan Vice-Captain: Mahmudullah

Edited by Ritwik Kumar