ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland tour of Zimbabwe 2025, 1st T20I

The 1st T20I match of the Ireland tour of Zimbabwe 2025 will see Zimbabwe (ZIM) squaring off against Ireland (IRE) at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Saturday, February 22. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Ireland won the only test match between these two teams by 63 runs. Zimbabwe made a comeback in the ODI series as they won the series by 2-1.

Ireland tied their last T20I series against South Africa. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, lost their last T20I series to Afghanistan by 2-1.

These two teams have played 15 head-to-head matches. Zimbabwe have won 7 matches while Ireland have been victorious in 8 matches.

ZIM vs IRE Match Details

The 1st T20I match of the Ireland tour of Zimbabwe 2025 will be played on February 22 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The game is set to take place at 5:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZIM vs IRE, 1st T20I Match

Date and Time: 22nd February 2025, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

The pitch at Harare Sports Club in Harare is well-balanced and has equal assistance for batters and bowlers. Pacers tend to find assistance in the first few overs after which the pitch becomes easier to bat. The last T20I match played at this pitch was between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe. A total of 255 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

ZIM vs IRE Form Guide

ZIM - Will be playing their first match

IRE - Will be playing their first match

ZIM vs IRE Probable Playing XI

ZIM Playing XI

No injury updates

Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Nyasha Mayavo, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brian Bennett, Jonathan Campbell, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Trevor Gwandu, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

IRE Playing XI

No injury updates

Lorcan Tucker (wk), Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Ben White, Graham Hume, Josh Little

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Lorcan Tucker

Lorcan Tucker is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in top-notch form and can once again smash a lot of runs. He has smashed 1317 runs in 74 T20I matches. Tadiwanashe Marumani is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Brian Bennett

Brian Bennett and Paul Stirling are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Brian Bennett has smashed 660 runs in 27 T20I matches at an average of around 26. He was in great form in the ODI series. Harry Tector is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Sikandar Raza

Ryan Burl and Sean Williams are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Sikandar Raza has smashed 2347 runs and taken 79 wickets in 102 T20I matches. Curtis Campher is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Mark Adair

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Blessing Muzarabani and Mark Adair. Both bowlers are crucial for today's match. Adair has taken 127 wickets and smashed 724 runs in 88 T20I matches. Joshua Little is another good bowler option for today's match.

ZIM vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices

Curtis Campher

Curtis Campher is one of the most crucial picks from Ireland as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He is in great form and showed everyone his capabilities in the last few matches. He has smashed 898 runs and taken 31 wickets in 58 T20I matches.

Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza is one of the best grand league captaincy options from Zimbabwe who will be very crucial in today's match. He has the ability to take a lot of wickets and at this pitch. He has smashed 2347 runs and taken 79 wickets in 102 T20I matches.

5 Must-Picks for ZIM vs IRE, 1st T20I Match

Mark Adair

Brian Bennett

Sikandar Raza

Curtis Campher

Blessing Muzarabani

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for pacers and middle order batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making bowlers or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Tucker

Batters: P Stirling, B Bennett

All-rounders: W Madhevere, R Burl, C Campher, S Raza

Bowlers: J Little, M Adair, B Muzarabani, R Ngarava

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Tucker

Batters: H Tector, B Bennett

All-rounders: G Delany, C Campher, S Raza

Bowlers: J Little, M Adair, B Muzarabani, R Ngarava, B McCarthy

