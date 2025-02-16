ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland tour of Zimbabwe 2025, 2nd ODI

The 2nd ODI match of the Ireland tour of Zimbabwe 2025 will see Zimbabwe (ZIM) squaring off against Ireland (IRE) at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Sunday, February 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Ireland won the only test match between these two teams 63 runs. Zimbabwe made a comeback in the 1st ODI match and won by 49 runs. They batted first and smashed 299 runs for a loss of 5 wickets. They were able to restrict tough looking Ireland for only 250 runs.

These two teams have played 23 head-to-head matches. Zimbabwe have won 9 matches while Ireland have been victorious in 10 matches. 3 matches ended without any result while one match was tied.

ZIM vs IRE Match Details

The 2nd ODI match of the Ireland tour of Zimbabwe 2025 will be played on February 16 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZIM vs IRE, 2nd ODI Match

Date and Time: 16th February 2025, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

The pitch at Harare Sports Club in Harare is well-balanced and has equal assistance for batters and bowlers. Pacers tend to find a lot of assistance in the first few overs after which the pitch becomes easier to bat. The 1st ODI match between Ireland and Zimbabwe was played at the same venue. A total of 549 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

ZIM vs IRE Form Guide

ZIM - W

IRE - L

ZIM vs IRE Probable Playing XI

ZIM Playing XI

No injury updates

Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Trevor Gwandu, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Craig Ervine ©, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza

IRE Playing XI

No injury updates

Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Paul Stirling ©, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little

ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Lorcan Tucker

Lorcan Tucker is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in top-notch form and can once again smash a lot of runs. He smashed 31 runs in the last match. Tadiwanashe Marumani is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Brian Bennett

Brian Bennett and Craig Ervine are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Brian Bennett smashed 169 runs in just 163 balls in the 1st ODI match against Ireland. Paul Stirling is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza and Curtis Campher are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Sikandar Raza has smashed 4267 runs and taken 93 wickets in 149 ODI matches. Andy McBrine is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Blessing Muzarabani

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Blessing Muzarabani and Mark Adair. Both bowlers are crucial for today's match. Blessing Muzarabani took 4 wickets in the last match. Joshua Little is another good bowler option for today's match.

ZIM vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices

Brian Bennett

Brian Bennett is one of the most crucial picks from Zimbabwe as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He is in great form and showed everyone his capabilities in the last few matches. He smashed 169 runs in just 163 balls in the 1st ODI match against Ireland.

Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza is one of the best grand league captaincy options from Zimbabwe who will be very crucial in today's match. He has the ability to take a lot of wickets and at this pitch. He has smashed 4267 runs and taken 93 wickets in 149 ODI matches.

5 Must-Picks for ZIM vs IRE, 2nd ODI Match

Mark Adair

Brian Bennett

Sikandar Raza

Curtis Campher

Craig Ervine

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for pacers and middle order batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making bowlers or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Tucker

Batters: C Ervine, B Bennett

All-rounders: A McBrine, C Campher, S Raza, W Madhevere

Bowlers: J Little, M Adair, B Muzarabani, R Ngarava

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Tucker

Batters: C Ervine, B Bennett, P Stirling

All-rounders: A McBrine, C Campher, S Raza, W Madhevere

Bowlers: M Adair, B Muzarabani, R Ngarava

