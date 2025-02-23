ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Ireland tour of Zimbabwe 2025, 2nd T20I

The 2nd T20I match of the Ireland tour of Zimbabwe 2025 will see Zimbabwe (ZIM) squaring off against Ireland (IRE) at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Sunday, February 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
Ireland won the only test match between these two teams by 63 runs. Zimbabwe made a comeback in the ODI series as they won the series by 2-1. The 1st T20I match was abandoned due to rain, so still both teams have an equal chance to show their strengths.
These two teams have played 16 head-to-head matches. Zimbabwe have won 7 matches while Ireland have been victorious in 8 matches. One match was abandoned due to rain.
ZIM vs IRE Match Details
The 2nd T20I match of the Ireland tour of Zimbabwe 2025 will be played on February 23 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The game is set to take place at 5:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
ZIM vs IRE, 2nd T20I Match
Date and Time: 23rd February 2025, 5:00 PM IST
Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare
Pitch Report
The pitch at Harare Sports Club in Harare is well-balanced and has equal assistance for batters and bowlers. Pacers tend to find a lot of assistance in the first few overs after which the pitch becomes easier to bat. The last T20I match played at this pitch was between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe. A total of 255 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.
ZIM vs IRE Form Guide
ZIM - N/R
IRE - N/R
ZIM vs IRE Probable Playing XI
ZIM Playing XI
No injury updates
Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Nyasha Mayavo, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brian Bennett, Jonathan Campbell, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Tony Munyonga, Trevor Gwandu, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava
IRE Playing XI
No injury updates
Lorcan Tucker (wk), Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Ben White, Graham Hume, Josh Little
ZIM vs IRE Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Lorcan Tucker
Lorcan Tucker is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in top-notch form and can once again smash a lot of runs. He has smashed 1317 runs in 74 T20I matches. Tadiwanashe Marumani is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.
Batters
Brian Bennett
Brian Bennett and Paul Stirling are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Bennett has smashed 660 runs in 27 T20I matches at an average of around 26. He was in great form in the ODI series. Harry Tector is another good batter for today's match.
All-rounders
Sikandar Raza
Ryan Burl and Sean Williams are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Sikandar Raza has smashed 2347 runs and taken 79 wickets in 102 T20I matches. Curtis Campher is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
Joshua Little
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Blessing Muzarabani and Joshua Little. Both bowlers are crucial for today's match. Little has taken 78 wickets and smashed 131 runs in 69 T20I matches. Richard Ngarava is another good bowler option for today's match.
ZIM vs IRE match captain and vice-captain choices
Curtis Campher
Curtis Campher is one of the most crucial picks from Ireland as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He is in great form and showed everyone his capabilities in the last few matches. He has smashed 898 runs and taken 31 wickets in 58 T20I matches.
Sikandar Raza
Sikandar Raza is one of the best grand league captaincy options from Zimbabwe who will be very crucial in today's match. He has the ability to take a lot of wickets and at this pitch. He has smashed 2347 runs and taken 79 wickets in 102 T20I matches.
5 Must-Picks for ZIM vs IRE, 2nd T20I Match
Ryan Burl
Brian Bennett
Sikandar Raza
Curtis Campher
Blessing Muzarabani
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good for pacers and middle order batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making bowlers or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: L Tucker
Batters: P Stirling, B Bennett, H Tector
All-rounders: W Madhevere, R Burl, C Campher, S Raza
Bowlers: J Little, B Muzarabani, R Ngarava
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: L Tucker
Batters: P Stirling, B Bennett
All-rounders: G Delany, R Burl, C Campher, S Raza
Bowlers: J Little, B Muzarabani, R Ngarava, C Young
Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️