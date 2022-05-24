ZIM vs NAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 5th T20I

The fifth T20I between Zimbabwe (ZIM) and Namibia (NAM) is set to take place at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Tuesday, 24 May.

Zimbabwe and Namibia have gone back and forth over the last week with the series hanging in the balance ahead of the fifth and final game. While Zimbabwe have looked the better of the two teams, Namibia have held their own in crunch moments, with the likes of David Wiese and Gerhard Erasmus stepping up at times of need. Although both teams look evenly-matched on paper, home conditions will play into Zimbabwe's hands. With the series hanging in the balance, an intriguing game beckons in Bulawayo.

ZIM vs NAM Probable Playing 11 Today

ZIM XI

Regis Chakabva (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Innocent Kaia, Brad Evans, Tendai Chatara, Brandon Mavuta, Victor Nyauchi, Donald Tiripano and Tony Munyonga.

NAM XI

Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, Rubel Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz and Ben Shikongo.

Match Details

ZIM vs NAM, 5th T20I

Date and Time: 24th May 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Pitch Report

The pitch is slightly on the slower side at the Queens Sports Club with the bowlers expected to play a big role in the game. While there won't be much swing available for the pacers early on, they will ideally revert to a change of pace as the match progresses. Finger spinners will be crucial in the middle overs given the nature of the track, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Wickets in hand will be key, with 150-160 being a potential match-winning total at the venue.

Today’s ZIM vs NAM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

Regis Chakabva: Regis Chakabva hasn't been in the best of form in the series, even being demoted to a middle-order role. However, Chakabva has been Zimbabwe's best batter in white-ball cricket in recent seasons and given his experience, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batters

Craig Williams: Craig Williams has blown hot and cold in the series, failing to score many runs in the last few games. The experienced opener is known for his ability to score big runs and anchor an innings. With Williams due for a big one, he is a decent addition to your ZIM vs NAM Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Sikandar Raza: Although Sikandar Raza has had a decent series, he has failed to get going with both the bat and ball together. While his bowling exploits have served Zimbabwe well in the middle overs, Raza's batting ability is yet to come to the fore. With his skill-set bound to come into play, he is a must-have in your ZIM vs NAM Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Bernard Scholtz: Bernard Scholtz has been Namibia's go-to bowler in the series, picking up six wickets in four matches. The left-arm spinner has used the conditions to good effect, curbing the Zimbabweans in the middle overs. With the pitch slightly on the slower side, he is a handy player to have in your ZIM vs NAM Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in ZIM vs NAM Dream11 prediction team

Sikandar Raza (ZIM)

David Wiese (NAM)

Craig Williams (NAM)

Important stats for ZIM vs NAM Dream11 prediction team

Gerhard Erasmus - 123 runs in 4 matches in this series, Average: 41.00

Craig Ervine - 88 runs in 4 matches in this series, Average: 29.33

Tendai Chatara - 6 wickets in 4 matches in this series, Average: 15.67

ZIM vs NAM Dream11 Prediction Today (5th T20)

ZIM vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Chakabva, C Ervine, C Williams, J Nicol Loftie-Eaton, G Erasmus, S Raza, D Wiese, W Madhevere, T Chatara, B Scholtz and J Frylinck.

Captain: C Williams. Vice-captain: S Raza.

ZIM vs NAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Chakabva, C Ervine, C Williams, I Kaia, G Erasmus, S Raza, D Wiese, W Madhevere, T Chatara, B Scholtz and R Trumpelmann.

Captain: S Raza. Vice-captain: G Erasmus.

Edited by Samya Majumdar