ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Match 34

The 34th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 will see Zimbabwe (ZIM) take on the Netherlands (NED) at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Wednesday, November 2. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the ZIM vs NED Dream11 predictions.

Zimbabwe have given a good account of themselves in this tournament, beating the likes of Ireland and Pakistan so far. Sikandar Raza has been the standout player for the Zimbabweans, who have also relied on their bowling attack to come up with the goods. The Netherlands, meanwhile, are on a run of four consecutive losses and will be keen to get a win in the Super 12 phase.

Although both teams look well-matched on paper, Zimbabwe will start as the favorites owing to current form. With valuable points up for grabs, another entertaining game beckons in Adelaide.

ZIM vs NED Match Details, ICC T20 World Cup 2022

The 34th game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 between Zimbabwe and Netherlands will be played on November 2 at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZIM vs NED, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Group B, Match 34

Date and Time: 2nd November 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Exclusive Broadcaster: Star Sports

Live Streaming: Hotstar

ZIM vs NED pitch report for ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Match 34

A good batting track awaits at the Adelaide Oval with the average first-innings total being 182. Although the pacers have picked nearly 60 percent of the wickets at the venue, there is ample help on offer for the spinners as well. Batting first has been the preferred option, with the past record also skewed in their favor.

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

1st-innings score: 182

2nd-innings score: 140

ZIM vs NED Form Guide

Zimbabwe: L-W-NR-W-L

Netherlands: W-L-L-L-L

ZIM vs NED probable playing 11s for today’s match

Zimbabwe injury/team news

No injury concerns for Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe probable playing 11

Regis Chakabva (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans and Blessing Muzarabani.

Netherlands injury/team news

Bas de Leede may be ruled out of the game.

Netherlands probable playing 11

Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover and Paul van Meekeren.

ZIM vs NED Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Scott Edwards (49 matches, 597 runs, SR: 120.85)

Scott Edwards has not been able to get big scores in the Dutch middle order, scoring only 36 runs in his last three outings. However, he has a good record in this format, striking at 120.85. With Edwards being a good player of spin and capable of scoring big runs, he is a top pick for your ZIM vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Max O'Dowd (6 matches, 161 runs, Average: 32.20)

Max O'Dowd has been the Netherlands' best batter in the tournament with 161 runs in six matches. He is averaging 32.20 and has come up with the goods more often than not. He has a decent record against Zimbabwe with 98 runs in three outings, making him a fine choice for your ZIM vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Sikandar Raza (6 matches, 145 runs, 9 wickets)

Sikandar Raza is one of the top performers in the T20 World Cup, scoring 145 runs and taking nine wickets in six matches. His impact with the bat has been immense with a strike rate of 145.00. Given his record against the Netherlands and his recent form, he is a must-have in your ZIM vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Blessing Muzarabani (6 matches, 9 wickets, Average: 14.00)

Blessing Muzarabani is one of the top bowlers in the tournament, picking up nine wickets in six matches. He is averaging just 14.00 with the ball, using his height and accuracy to good effect. With the conditions suiting him, Muzarabani is a good pick for your ZIM vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

ZIM vs NED match captain and vice-captain choices

Max O'Dowd

Max O'Dowd has done well with the bat at the top of the Netherlands' batting unit, scoring 161 runs in six matches. He has a good record against Zimbabwe with 98 runs in three matches and is capable of playing pace well. With O'Dowd in decent form, he is a handy captaincy choice in your ZIM vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

Sean Williams

Sean Williams had a great outing in the previous game, scoring 64 runs off 42 balls against Bangladesh. The Zimbabwean all-rounder has chipped in with the ball as well, picking up a couple of wickets. With Williams capable of scoring big runs, he is a top pick as captain or vice-captain in your ZIM vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Sean Williams 116 runs in 6 matches Sikandar Raza 145 runs in 6 matches Blessing Muzarabani 9 wickets in 6 matches Max O'Dowd 161 runs in 6 matches Paul van Meekeren 7 wickets in 6 matches

ZIM vs NED match expert tips (ICC T20 World Cup 2022)

Richard Ngarava has had a stellar T20 World Cup campaign so far, picking up six wickets in as many games. He has used the conditions and his height to good effect, averaging just 22.50 with the ball. Given his form, Ngarava could be a game-changing selection in your ZIM vs NED Dream11 prediction team.

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Scott Edwards

Batters: Ryan Burl, Max O'Dowd (vc), Wesley Madhevere

All-rounders: Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza, Colin Ackermann

Bowlers: Paul van Meekeren, Richard Ngarava, Fred Klaassen, Blessing Muzarabani

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

ZIM vs NED Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Scott Edwards

Batters: Milton Shumba, Max O'Dowd, Wesley Madhevere

All-rounders: Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (c), Colin Ackermann (vc)

Bowlers: Paul van Meekeren, Richard Ngarava, Tim Pringle, Blessing Muzarabani

