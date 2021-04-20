ZIM vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for 1st T20I - April 21st, 2021

The first T20I between Zimbabwe and Pakistan takes place at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe last played a T20I series against Afghanistan in Dubai. The former side batted second in all the three T20I games and ended up losing all of them. The Chevrons will look to put it behind them and focus on their upcoming series against Pakistan.

Pakistan, on the other hand, won their four-match T20I series 3-1 against South Africa. Their pacers Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf performed exceptionally well in the series against the Proteas.

In terms of their batting lineup, wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam have done most of the work for the side by opening the innings. The duo appear to be set and will look to break several international records in the coming years.

Fakhar Zaman was also in form against South Africa and could play a vital role in the upcoming series against Sean Williams & Co. Pakistan go into this fixture as the clear favorites, having blanked South Africa recently.

Squads to choose from

Zimbabwe

Sean Williams (captain), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tanaka Chivanga, Craig Ervine, Luke Jongwe, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tapiwa Mufudza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano

Pakistan

Advertisement

Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Sharjeel Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir, Hasan Ali, Arshad Iqbal, Haris Rauf, Zahid Mahmood, Fakhar Zaman

Predicted Playing XI

Zimbabwe

Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Sean Williams, Brendan Taylor, Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine, Regis Chakabva, Wessly Madhevere, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Donald Tiripano, Luke Jongwe

Pakistan

Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf

Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 1st T20I

Date & Time: 21st April, 2021 at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

The pitch at Harare is a good one to bat on with the average first innings score being 159. The team batting first has a better record at this venue, but chasing hasn't been bad either.

Pacers have fared well when compared to spinners at this venue, given the conditions are more suitable for seam bowlers. They might enjoy bowling on this track as the ball swings early on, which might tempt captains to bat first upon winning the toss.

The toss will play a crucial role during the 1st T20I between Zimbabwe and Pakistan.

ZIM vs PAK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Advertisement

Fantasy Cricket Tips for ZIM vs PAK

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Craig Ervine, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Captain: Babar Azam Vice-Captain: Mohammad Rizwan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Brendan Taylor, Babar Azam, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Craig Ervine, Faheem Ashraf, Sean Williams, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Blessing Muzarabani, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Captain: Faheem Ashraf Vice-Captain: Babar Azam