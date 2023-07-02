ZIM vs SL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ICC ODI WC Qualifiers match – July 2, 2023

Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka are all poised to take on each in the 24th fixture of the 2023 ICC World Cup Qualifier in Bulawayo. The game will take place on July 2 and kick off at 12:30 PM IST. This will be a high-octane battle as both unbeaten sides will square off for the first time in the tournament.

Sri Lanka are well and truly in the driver's seat and are virtually one win away from booking their place for the 50-over World Cup in India. They have fared well in all departments, especially their spin bowling attack which has caused a few problems for the opposition batters.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have become a battle-hardened side and have played some competitive cricket throughout the tournament. Their batting has been a big plus point for them which has soared them to new heights in this competition.

With so much to play for, here are the top three players you can choose as a captain or vice-captain in your ZIM vs SL Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) - 9 credits

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - 2nd T20

Hasaranga has been in killer form in the 2023 WC Qualifier. His team relied on him for timely breath throws and he has never disappointed them one bit. He is currently the highest wicket-taker in this tournament with 20 wickets to his tally. He maintains an impressive average of just 10.55 and has already picked up three 5-wicket hauls which includes his best figures of 6/24.

Besides, he has also contributed with the bat lower down the order and averages 54.33 in just four innings which includes his highest score of 93. Hasaranga is in devastating form this tournament and surely deserves a chance in your ZIM vs SL Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#2 Craig Irvine (ZIM) - 8.5 credits

Pakistan v Zimbabwe - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Craig Irvine is batting on a whole new planet. He ranks number eight in the runs chart with 243 runs under his belt. He has played a number of match-winning knocks in this year’s ICC Qualifiers which includes 121* against Nepal.

In addition, he averages 81 and has a staggering strike rate of almost 90. Craig has demonstrated his composure as a batsman and has the ability to remain calm under pressure. Hence we recommend that you add him as a captain or vice-captain in your ZIM vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

#1 Sean Williams (ZIM) - 9 credits

Pakistan v Zimbabwe - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

This man needs no introduction at all. He has already earned himself a lot of respect in the ongoing Qualifier tournament. He is currently towering over the runs chart at the moment with a colossal 532 runs to his name. In just five matches, Sean has smashed three centuries and one half-century.

With a killer average and a strike rate of 133.3 and 148.6, he should be your top contender as a captain or vice-captain in your ZIM vs SL Dream11 prediction match.

