ZIM vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Zimbabwe Tour of Sri Lanka 2023, 1st ODI

The 1st ODI match of the Zimbabwe Tour of Sri Lanka 2023 will see Zimbabwe (ZIM) squaring off against Sri Lanka (SL) at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama in Colombo on Saturday, January 6. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ZIM vs SL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Zimbabwe will be excited to play their first tour of 2023 against a strong side like Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, has faced a lot of problems in recent times and will be looking for a positive year especially for their fans.

Zimbabwe will try their best to make a comeback in today's match, but Sri Lanka are clear favorites to win the match.

ZIM vs SL Match Details

The 1st ODI match of the Zimbabwe Tour of Sri Lanka 2023 will be played on January 6 at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama in Colombo. The game is set to take place at 2:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZIM vs SL, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 6th January 2023, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo

Pitch Report

The pitch at R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama in Colombo supports both pacers and batters. Last ODI match played on this pitch was the surprising final between Sri Lanka and India, where Indian pacers crushed the dreams of Sri Lankans as they were all out for just 50 runs.

ZIM vs SL Form Guide

ZIM - Will be playing their first match

SL - Will be playing their first match

ZIM vs SL Probable Playing XI

ZIM Playing XI

No injury updates

Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine (c), Clive Madande (wk), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Luke Jongwe, Sikandar Raza, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Monyunga

SL Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka is not well and replaced by Shevon Daniel

Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Avishka Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dasun Shanaka, Mahesh Theekshana, Sahan Arachchige

ZIM vs SL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Mendis

K Mendis is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match. S Samarawickrama is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

C Asalanka

C Ervine and C Asalanka are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters are expected to perform well. R Burl is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Raza

W Hasaranga and S Raza are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. D Wellalage is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

D Madushanka

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Ngarava and D Madushanka. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. M Theekshana is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ZIM vs SL match captain and vice-captain choices

S Raza

Since the pitch is expected to help both batters and bowlers, you can make S Raza the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match. He has a very good venue and head-to-head record.

W Hasaranga

W Hasaranga loves performing against Zimbabwe and has a very good venue record. He is expected to perform well in today's nail-biting match. He is very important since he will bat at upper-middle order and also complete his quota of overs.

5 Must-Picks for ZIM vs SL, 1st ODI

S Raza

W Hasaranga

K Mendis

D Madushanka

D Wellalage

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Mendis, S Samarawickrama

Batters: C Asalanka, C Ervine, R Burl

All-rounders: W Hasaranga, S Raza, D Wellalage

Bowlers: D Madushanka, R Ngarava, M Theekshana

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Mendis, S Samarawickrama

Batters: C Asalanka, A Fernando

All-rounders: W Hasaranga, S Raza, D Wellalage

Bowlers: D Madushanka, R Ngarava, D Chameera, B Muzarabani