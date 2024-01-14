ZIM vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Zimbabwe Tour of Sri Lanka 2024, 1st T20I

The 1st T20I match of the Zimbabwe Tour of Sri Lanka 2024 will see Zimbabwe (ZIM) squaring off against Sri Lanka (SL) at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama in Colombo on Sunday, January 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ZIM vs SL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

These two teams recently played an ODI series where Sri Lanka won the series by 2-0. They played exceptionally well and will be looking forward to winning the T20I series, which will help them practice for the T20 World Cup.

Zimbabwe will try their best to make a comeback in today's match, but Sri Lanka are clear favorites to win the match.

ZIM vs SL Match Details

The 1st T20I match of the Zimbabwe Tour of Sri Lanka 2024 will be played on January 14 at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama in Colombo. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZIM vs SL, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 14th January 2024, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo

Pitch Report

The pitch at R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama in Colombo supports both pacers and batters. Last T20I match played on this pitch was between Sri Lanka and Australia, where a total of 250 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

ZIM vs SL Form Guide

ZIM - Will be playing their first match

SL - Will be playing their first match

ZIM vs SL Probable Playing XI

ZIM Playing XI

No injury updates

Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Craig Ervine, Milton Shumba, Sikandar Raza, Joylord Gumbie (wk), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande

SL Playing XI

No injury updates

Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Perera, Maheesh Theekshana, Angelo Matthews, Wanindu Hasaranga, Janith Liyanage, Dilshan Madushanka, Charith Asalanka, Sahan Arachchige, Dushmantha Chameera

ZIM vs SL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Mendis

K Mendis is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match. S Samarawickrama is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

C Asalanka

P Nissanka and C Asalanka are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters are expected to perform well. R Burl is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Raza

W Hasaranga and S Raza are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. A Mathews is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

D Madushanka

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are R Ngarava and D Madushanka. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. M Theekshana is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ZIM vs SL match captain and vice-captain choices

W Hasaranga

Since the pitch is expected to help both batters and bowlers, you can make W Hasaranga the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match from the Sri Lankan team. He has a very good venue and head-to-head record.

K Mendis

K Mendis loves performing against Zimbabwe and has a very good venue record. He is expected to perform well in today's match. He is the main batting pillar for Sri Lanka.

5 Must-Picks for ZIM vs SL, 1st T20I

S Raza

K Mendis

D Madushanka

W Hasaranga

S Samarawickrama

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Mendis, S Samarawickrama

Batters: C Asalanka, C Ervine, R Burl, P Nissanka

All-rounders: S Raza (vc), W Hasaranga (c)

Bowlers: D Madushanka, R Ngarava, M Theekshana

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Mendis (c), S Samarawickrama

Batters: C Asalanka, C Ervine, R Burl, P Nissanka

All-rounders: S Raza, W Hasaranga

Bowlers: D Madushanka (vc), D Chameera, M Theekshana