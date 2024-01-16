ZIM vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Zimbabwe Tour of Sri Lanka 2024, 2nd T20I

The 2nd T20I match of the Zimbabwe Tour of Sri Lanka 2024 will see Zimbabwe (ZIM) squaring off against Sri Lanka (SL) at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama in Colombo on Tuesday, January 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the ZIM vs SL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Sri Lanka have already won the ODI series and now have their eyes on the T20I series. They won the 1st T20I match by three wickets after chasing the target of 144 runs in 20 overs.

Zimbabwe will try their best to make a comeback, but Sri Lanka are clear favorites to win the match.

ZIM vs SL Match Details

The 2nd T20I match of the Zimbabwe Tour of Sri Lanka 2024 will be played on January 16 at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama in Colombo. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

ZIM vs SL, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: 16th January 2024, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo

Pitch Report

The pitch at R.Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama in Colombo supports both pacers and batters. Last T20I match played on this pitch was between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, where a total of 287 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

ZIM vs SL Form Guide

ZIM - L

SL - W

ZIM vs SL Probable Playing XI

ZIM Playing XI

No injury updates

Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Sean Williams, Brian Bennett

SL Playing XI

No injury updates

Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Perera, Maheesh Theekshana, Angelo Matthews, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilshan Madushanka, Charith Asalanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka

ZIM vs SL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Mendis

K Mendis is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well in today's match. S Samarawickrama is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

P Nissanka

P Nissanka and C Asalanka are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters are expected to perform well. R Burl is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Raza

W Hasaranga and S Raza are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. A Mathews is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

D Madushanka

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Chameera and D Madushanka. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs too. M Theekshana is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

ZIM vs SL match captain and vice-captain choices

S Raza

Since the pitch is expected to help both batters and bowlers, you can make S Raza the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match from the Zimbabwe team. He smashed 62 runs and took 3 wickets in the last match.

D Madushanka

D Madushanka loves performing against Zimbabwe and has a very good venue record. He is expected to perform well in today's match. He is the main bowler from the Sri Lankan team.

5 Must-Picks for ZIM vs SL, 2nd T20I

S Raza

K Mendis

D Madushanka

W Hasaranga

A Matthews

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Mendis, S Samarawickrama

Batters: R Burl, P Nissanka

All-rounders: S Raza (c), W Hasaranga (vc), A Matthews, S Williams

Bowlers: D Madushanka, D Chameera, M Theekshana

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Mendis (vc), S Samarawickrama

Batters: P Nissanka

All-rounders: S Raza, W Hasaranga, A Matthews

Bowlers: D Madushanka (c), D Chameera, M Theekshana, R Ngarava, B Muzarabani