ZIM vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Zimbabwe Tour of Sri Lanka 2023, 2nd ODI

The second ODI of the Zimbabwe Tour of Sri Lanka 2023 will see Zimbabwe (ZIM) squaring off against Sri Lanka (SL) at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama in Colombo on Monday, January 8.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the ZIM vs SL Dream11 Prediction, playing XIS, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

The last game between the two teams was abandoned due to rain, but Sri Lanka were way ahead of Zimbabwe before rain played spoilsport. They smashed 273 runs, batting first, and took two wickets in the first few overs of Zimbabwe's innings.

Zimbabwe will try their best to make a comeback, but Sri Lanka are the clear favourites to win the game.

ZIM vs SL Match Details

The second ODI of Zimbabwe's tour of Sri Lanka 2023 will be played on Monday at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama in Colombo at 2:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: ZIM vs SL, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: January 8, 2024; 2:30 pm IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Khettarama, Colombo

Pitch Report

The pitch at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Khettarama, Colombo, supports both pacers and batters. The last ODI here was the Asia Cup final between Sri Lanka and India, where India bowled out the hosts for a paltry 50.

ZIM vs SL Form Guide

ZIM - N/R

SL - N/R

ZIM vs SL Probable Playing XIs

ZIM

No injury update

Ryan Burl, Craig Ervine (c), Clive Madande (wk), Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Luke Jongwe, Sikandar Raza, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba, Blessing Muzarabani, Tapiwa Mufudza, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Faraz Akram

SL

Pathum Nissanka is not well and has been replaced by Shevon Daniel

Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Avishka Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dasun Shanaka, Mahesh Theekshana, Sahan Arachchige, Janith Liyanage, Jeffrey Vandersay

ZIM vs SL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

K Mendis

Mendis is the best wicketkeeper pick. S Samarawickrama is another good pick.

Batters

C Asalanka

C Ervine and Asalanka are the two best batter picks. R Burl is also a good pick.

All-rounders

S Raza

J Liyanage and Raza are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the middle order and also complete their quota of overs. D Shanaka is another good pick.

Bowlers

D Madushanka

The top bowler picks are D Chameera and Madushanka. Both have bowled well in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death overs. M Theekshana is another good pick.

ZIM vs SL match captain and vice-captain choices

S Raza

As the pitch is expected to help both batters and bowlers, you could make Raza the captain of your team. He could be one of the most important picks. He has a very good record at the venue.

D Madushanka

Madushanka loves performing against Zimbabwe and has a very good record at the venue. In the last game, he picked up two early wickets in his first two overs, before rain abandoned the game.

Five must-picks for ZIM vs SL, 2nd ODI

S Raza

K Mendis

D Madushanka

D Chameera

S Samarawickrama

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it's advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top-order batters the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: K Mendis, S Samarawickrama

Batters: C Asalanka, C Ervine, R Burl

All-rounders: S Raza

Bowlers: D Madushanka, R Ngarava, M Theekshana, D Chameera, B Muzarabani

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: K Mendis, S Samarawickrama

Batters: C Asalanka, A Fernando, R Burl

All-rounders: S Raza, J Liyanage

Bowlers: D Madushanka, M Theekshana, D Chameera, B Muzarabani