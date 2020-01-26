ZIM vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction (2nd Test), Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 27th, 2020

Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka square off in the second and final Test starting this Monday. Although the home side did end up losing the first Test, they showed a lot of grit with the likes of Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza holding their own against the much-fancied Sri Lankans.

The tourists have a very balanced side, with their batting unit in fine form. The Sri Lankans are the clear favourites for this game as they eye a clean-sweep, although a much better performance is expected from the home side.

With Harare playing hosts to his game as well, another competitive and entertaining Test beckons. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for ZIM vs SL.

ZIM vs SL Teams

Zimbabwe:

Sean Williams (C), Craig Ervine, Prince Masvaure, Sikandar Raza, Timycen Maruma, Brian Mudzinganyama, Regis Chakabva, Kevin Kasuza, Brendan Taylor, Kyle Jarvis, Carl Mumba, Ainsley Ndlovu, Victor Nyauchi, Donald Tiripano and Charlton Tshuma.

Sri Lanka:

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha and Suranga Lakmal

Playing 11 Updates

Zimbabwe:

Kevin Kasuza is likely to sit this game out after suffering a concussion during the first Test with Brian Mudzinganyama set to open the batting alongside Masvaure. This should be the lone change in the side with the rest of the players set to retain their spot in the playing XI.

Much is expected from the duo of Brendan Taylor and Sikandar Raza in the middle order with the home side struggling to stitch big partnerships. As for their bowling attack, they will be looking to apply more pressure upon the Sri Lankan batsmen with Kyle Jarvis being key for Zimbabwe. With home conditions also favouring them, an improved performance is on the cards from the home side.

Possible XI: Masvaure, Mudzinganyama, Ervine, Williams(C), Taylor, Raza, Chakabva (WK), Tiripano, Jarvis, Ndlovu and Nyauchi.

Sri Lanka:

No changes are expected from Sri Lanka after a brilliant win in the first Test. The tourists have a settled batting unit with Angelo Mathews scoring a double-hundred in the first game. With the likes of Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis also complimenting him with decent knocks and Dimuth Karunaratne in their ranks, Sri Lanka look well-equipped to tackle the Zimbabwean bowlers.

Lasith Embuldeniya and Suranga Lakmal picked 14 wickets between them and will be key for the visitors in this Test as well. Although Rajitha picked only one wicket, he should keep his place ahead of Vishwa Fernando for this game as the Sri Lankans eye another win in Harare.

Possible XI: Oshada, Karunaratne (C), Mendis, Mathews, Chandimal, Dhananjaya, Dickwella(WK), Kumara, Lakmal, Embuldeniya and Rajitha.

Match Details

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test

27th January 2020, 1:30 PM IST

Harare Sports Club, Harare.

Pitch Report

A good batting track is on offer once again with the spinners coming into play as the game progresses. While there is chance of rain during Day 2 and Day 3, the hovering clouds should assist the seamers, who will be keen on make the most of the conditions on offer.

ZIM vs SL Dream11 Tips

Wicket-keeper: Brendan Taylor is the preferred option ahead of Dinesh Chandimal and Niroshan Dickwella considering the experience he has accumulated over the years. Taylor did get starts in both innings without making them count. He will be looking to make amends for them as he is picked as the lone wicket-keeper option for this game.

Batsmen: Man of the match in the previous game, Angelo Mathews is a reliable option along with Dimuth Karunaratne, who is due for a big knock. Karunaratne is one of the best openers in this format with a lot of experience under his belt.

While he should put in a good performance, the duo of Sikandar Raza and Craig Ervine are also must-have players in the side. While Ervine managed a fifty in the previous game, Raza's bowling ability strengthens his case. Kusal Mendis is a viable option as well with the Sri Lankan looking in good touch during his 80-run knock last week.

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva and Sean Williams should be picked considering their recent form with both bat and ball. Williams is one of Zimbabwe's best players with a Test hundred to his name as well. On the other hand, Dhananjaya scored an impressive fifty in the previous game and should also contribute with the ball as the game progresses. If an extra all-rounder is to be picked, Brian Mudzinganyama is a viable option with the Zimbabwe opener scoring 252 runs in three games in the Logan Cup for the Rangers.

Bowlers: Suranga Lakmal was Sri Lanka's best bowler in the previous game with his dominant second innings spell of 4/27 paving the way for a win for the tourists. He is a must-have in the side along with Lasith Embuldeniya, whose ability to extract turn and bounce holds him in good stead.

Lahiru Kumara should get the nod over Kasun Rajitha although either of them would be a good option. One of Victor Nyauchi or Donald Tiripano should complete the fantasy team for this game.

Captain: Dimuth Karunaratne missed out in the previous game and would be itching to come good in this game. The Sri Lankan captain is currently ranked 11th in the ICC Test Rankings which is a testament to his consistency in the format.

While he is an ideal candidate for the multiplier options, fellow Sri Lankan, Suranga Lakmal is a decent pick for the same. As from the Zimbabwean roster, Sikandar Raza's all-round ability makes him a worthwhile option as well for this game.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Brendan Taylor, Angelo Mathews, Sikandar Raza, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sean Williams, Dhananjaya de Silva, Brian Mudzinganyama, Suranga Lakmal, Victor Nyauchi, Lasith Embuldeniya and Lahiru Kumara.

Captain: Dimuth Karunaratne, Vice-Captain: Suranga Lakmal

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Brendan Taylor, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sikandar Raza, Craig Ervine, Kusal Mendis, Sean Williams, Dhananjaya de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Donald Tiripano and Kasun Rajitha.

Captain: Dimuth Karunaratne, Vice-Captain: Sikandar Raza