ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ODD Match - May 24th, 2021

The fourth ODD between Zimbabwe Women and South Africa Emerging Women is set to take place in Bulawayo on Monday.

Although Zimbabwe Women have played some good cricket in the series, they have been unlucky at times, with South Africa Emerging Women dominating them for most parts.

South Africa Emerging Women, on the other hand, have already clinched the series by winning the first three games. They will be eager to keep their hopes of a series whitewash alive by also emerging victorious in the fourth ODD.

Squads to choose from

Zimbabwe Women

Modester Mupachikwa, Chiedza Dhururu, Pellagia Mujaji, Precious Marange, Audrey Mazvishaya, Mitchelle Mavhunga, Nyasha Gwanzura, Josephine Nkomo, Kellies Ndlovu, Nomvelo Sibanda, Lorraine Phiri, Francesca Chipare, Esther Mbofana, Tasmeen Granger, Rumbidzai Nire, Chiedza Mzembe and Christabel Chatonzwa

South Africa Women Emerging

Andrie Steyn, Tazmin Brits, Robyn Searle, Nondumiso Shangase, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta, Leah Jones, Micaela Andrews, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Jane Winster, Nobulumko Baneti, Annerie Dercksen, Tebogo Macheke, Delmari Tucker, Jade de Figueredo

Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe Women

Josephine Nkomo(c), Chiedza Dhururu(wk), Modester Mupachikwa, Precious Marange, Christabel Chatonzwa, Nomvelo Sibanda, Nyasha Gwanzura, Lorraine Phiri, Tasmeen Granger, Audrey Mazvishaya, Kellies Ndlovu

South Africa Women (Emerging Women)

Andrie Steyn(c), Annerie Dercksen, Masabata Klaas, Delmari Tucker, Anne Bosch, Tebogo Macheke(wk), Tazmin Brits, Leah Jones, Jane Winster, Micheala Andrews, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Emerging Women, Match 4

Venue: Queens Sports Club

Date and Time: 24th May, 1:00 PM IST

Pitch report

Although the pitch has favored the batters, with teams posting scores of around 230-260, the medium pacers have done exceptionally well in the powerplay overs. Spinners are also expected to get a little help from the surface. The teams batting first have dominated the proceedings in the series so far.

ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Modester Mupachikwa, Andrie Steyn, Precious Marange, Annerie Dercksen, Josephine Nkomo, Delmari Tucker, Lorraine Phiri, Anne Bosch, Micheala Andrews, Nomvelo Sibanda, Masabata Klaas

Captain: Andrie Steyn. Vice-captain: Josephine Nkomo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tazmin Brits, Andrie Steyn, Precious Marange, Audrey Mazvishaya, Josephine Nkomo, Delmari Tucker, Anne Bosch, Micheala Andrews, Nomvelo Sibanda, Masabata Klaas, Tasmeen Granger

Captain: Delmari Tucker. Vice-captain: Micheala Andrews