ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd Unofficial T20I

The third unofficial T20I between Zimbabwe XI (ZIM-XI) and South Africa A (SA-A) is set to take place at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Saturday, 7 May.

South Africa have been brilliant in the series, with Lizaad Williams and Reeza Hendricks starring with the ball and bat, respectively. They will be eyeing a series win at the expense of Zimbabwe, who have looked good with each passing game. The hosts have some experience to fall back on in the likes of Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza and will fancy a win today. All in all, a cracking game beckons at the Harare Cricket Club.

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Probable Playing 11 Today

ZIM-XI

Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza (c), Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Wellington Masakadza, Ernest Masuku, Tendai Chatara and Tanaka Chivanga.

SA-A XI

Reeza Hendricks, Lesiba Ngoepe, Wihan Lubbe, Ryan Rickelton, Heinrich Klaasen (c&wk), Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith/Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman and Lizaad Williams.

Match Details

ZIM-XI vs SA-A, 3rd unofficial T20

Date and Time: 7th May 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game beckons in Harare with the pacers likely to get some help off the surface. As the match progresses, the pitch will even out, allowing batters to go on the attack. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams preferring to chase upon winning the toss. 170 should be a good total at the venue, with the pitch unlikely to change much during the game.

Today’s ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen has given a good account of himself on this tour, scoring quick runs at times of need. Klaasen has been used in a floater's role in the T20I series, given his ability to clear the boundary at will. With his form bound to have a say, Klaasen is a good addition to your ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Craig Ervine: Craig Ervine has not fired in the T20I series, unable to get going against the pacers. However, he has a solid technique against both spin and pace, holding him in good stead. With the southpaw due for a big one, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza has been Zimbabwe's go-to man in the white-ball series, churning out valuable contributions with both the bat and ball. The Zimbabwean all-rounder has the experience to go hand-in-hand with his skill-set, which serves his side well. With his form also being noteworthy, Raza is a must-have in your ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Lizaad Williams: Lizaad Williams has been in fine form over the last few months in white-ball cricket, impressing across all phases of an innings. Williams is the leading wicket-taker in the series with his variations serving him well. With the conditions playing into his hands, he is a handy pick in your ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 prediction team

Wesley Madhevere (ZIM-XI)

Sikandar Raza (ZIM-XI)

Heinrich Klaasen (SA-A)

Important stats for ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 prediction team

Glenton Stuurman - 4 wickets in 2 matches in this series, Average: 13.25

Sikandar Raza - 98 runs in 2 matches in this series, Average: 49.00

Reeza Hendricks - 90 runs in 2 matches in this series, Average: 45.00

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd Unofficial T20I)

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Klaasen, R Hendricks, C Ervine, L Ngoepe, S Raza, R Burl, W Madhevere, W Lubbe, T Chatara, L Williams and B Fortuin.

Captain: R Hendricks. Vice-captain: C Ervine.

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Klaasen, R Hendricks, C Ervine, T Kaitano, S Raza, R Burl, R Rickelton, W Lubbe, T Chatara, L Williams and G Coetzee.

Captain: S Raza. Vice-captain: W Lubbe.

Edited by Samya Majumdar