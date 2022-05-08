ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 4th Unofficial T20I

The fourth unofficial T20I between Zimbabwe XI (ZIM-XI) and South Africa A (SA-A) is set to take place at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Sunday, 8 May.

South Africa have been brilliant in the T20Is, winning all three games and sealing a series triumph. However, they will be keen to sustain their form, with the likes of Ryan Rickelton and Bjorn Fortuin eager to make an impact. As for their opponents Zimbabwe-XI, they will eye a morale-boosting win today, making for an intriguing contest in Harare.

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Probable Playing 11 Today

ZIM-XI

Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza (c), Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Ernest Masuku, Donald Tiripano/Milton Shumba, Tendai Chatara and Tanaka Chivanga.

SA-A XI

Reeza Hendricks, Lesiba Ngoepe, Ryan Rickelton, Heinrich Klaasen (c&wk), Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Daryn Dupavillon, Glenton Stuurman and Lizaad Williams.

Match Details

ZIM-XI vs SA-A, 4th unofficial T20

Date and Time: 8th May 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game is expected at the Harare Sports Club with there being ample help on offer for the bowlers. The new ball isn't likely to do much in terms of swing, allowing the batters to maximize the powerplay restrictions. The spinners could get some turn in the middle overs, making for an even contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170 being a decent total at the venue.

Today’s ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen comes into the game on the back of a stunning 31-ball 56, taking both the pacers and spinners to the cleaners. Klaasen has been in fine form this season and while Rickelton isn't a bad option himself, his experience should hold him in good stead.

Batter

Craig Ervine: Craig Ervine has been a disappointment in the T20 series, unable to get going against the pacers. However, Ervine is perhaps the best asset in the Zimbabwe-XI side with his experience being key. With the southpaw due for a big performance, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza has been Zimbabwe's best player in the series, scoring 100 runs in addition to claiming a few wickets. He has been brilliant in crunch situations and with the conditions also suiting him, Raza is a must-have in your ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Lizaad Williams: Lizaad Williams has been brilliant with the ball this series, picking up six wickets in three matches so far. He has done well with the new ball and used his variations and yorkers to good effect in the backend of the innings. With form on his side, he is a good addition to your ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 prediction team

Craig Ervine (ZIM-XI)

Sikandar Raza (ZIM-XI)

Heinrich Klaasen (SA-A)

Important stats for ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 prediction team

Glenton Stuurman - 5 wickets in 3 matches in this series, Average: 12.20

Sikandar Raza - 100 runs in 2 matches in this series, Average: 33.33

Reeza Hendricks - 93 runs in 3 matches in this series, Average: 31.00

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Prediction Today (4th Unofficial T20I)

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Klaasen, R Rickelton, R Hendricks, C Ervine, T Kaitano, S Raza, W Madhevere, T Chatara, L Williams, D Dupavillon and B Fortuin.

Captain: R Rickelton. Vice-captain: S Raza.

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Klaasen, R Rickelton, R Hendricks, C Ervine, T Kaitano, S Raza, R Burl, T Chatara, L Williams, G Stuurman and B Fortuin.

Captain: S Raza. Vice-captain: R Hendricks.

Edited by Samya Majumdar