ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 5th Unofficial T20I

The fifth unofficial T20I between Zimbabwe XI (ZIM-XI) and South Africa A (SA-A) is set to take place at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Tuesday, 10 May.

After a poor start to the T20I series, Zimbabwe hit back to restore some lost pride. Although a series win is out of their reach, Zimbabwe will look to end the rubber on a high. However, they face a strong South Africa-A side who will be keen to get back to winning ways. With a brilliant pace attack to fall back on, South Africa-A will start as the clear favorites. With both teams looking evenly-matched on paper, a cracking game beckons in Harare.

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Probable Playing 11 Today

ZIM-XI

Regis Chakabva, Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza (c), Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Ernest Masuku, Milton Shumba, Tendai Chatara and Tanaka Chivanga.

SA-A XI

Wihan Lubbe, Lesiba Ngoepe, Ryan Rickelton, Heinrich Klaasen (c&wk), Khaya Zondo, Jason Smith, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Daryn Dupavillon, Glenton Stuurman and Gerald Coetzee.

Match Details

ZIM-XI vs SA-A, 5th unofficial T20

Date and Time: 9th May 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

The pitch in Harare has slowed down as the series progressed, with the bowlers ruling the roost. Although the pacers should get some pace and bounce early on, the new ball should skid onto the bat nicely. The spinners will come into play in the middle overs with ample turn available for them. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Heinrich Klaasen: Heinrich Klaasen has been in decent form this series, scoring crucial runs in the middle overs. With the South African likely to take up the floater's role in the absence of Tristan Stubbs, he is a good addition to your ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Craig Ervine: Craig Ervine has been in poor form in the T20I series, unable to get past the South African pacers. However, he has a heap of experience to fall back on and is a decent player of pace. With Ervine due for a big one, he could be backed to overturn his poor form.

All-rounder

Sikandar Raza: Sikandar Raza has been Zimbabwe's best player in the series, coming up with valuable contributions with both the bat and ball. Raza has been brilliant in the middle overs on the bowling front, varying his pace to good effect. Given the conditions at play, Raza should be a must-have in your ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Daryn Dupavillon: Daryn Dupavillon hasn't hit his stride in the series despite showing glimpses of his ability. He is a lanky tall pace who has the knack for getting the ball to skid off a length. With the conditions suiting his style of bowling, Pavillon is one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 prediction team

Craig Ervine (ZIM-XI)

Sikandar Raza (ZIM-XI)

Heinrich Klaasen (SA-A)

Important stats for ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 prediction team

Glenton Stuurman - 7 wickets in 4 matches in this series, Average: 12.42

Sikandar Raza - 104 runs in 4 matches in this series, Average: 26.00

Ryan Rickelton - 52 runs in 2 matches in this series, Average: 26.00

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Prediction Today (5th Unofficial T20I)

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Klaasen, R Rickelton, C Ervine, J Smith, M Shumba, S Raza, W Madhevere, W Lubbe, T Chatara, D Dupavillon and J Dala.

Captain: R Rickelton. Vice-captain: S Raza.

ZIM-XI vs SA-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Klaasen, R Rickelton, C Ervine, J Smith, M Shumba, S Raza, R Burl, W Lubbe, T Chatara, D Dupavillon and G Stuurman.

Captain: C Ervine. Vice-captain: R Rickelton.

