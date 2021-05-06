Zimbabwe vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for 2nd Test - May 7th, 2021

The second Test between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will start in Harare on Friday.

Pakistan ran out comfortable winners in the first Test, with Hasan Ali and Fawad Alam being the standout performers. Their experience and superior balance shone through as Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by a whopping margin in Harare. However, there were some blips as captain Babar Azam was unable to trouble the scorers. He will be looking to stamp his authority against Zimbabwe in the second Test as he and his side look to complete another series win.

However, they are in for a tough test against Zimbabwe, who did show glimpses of what they are capable of despite missing a few key players. Although their bowling attack lacks the same experience their opponents boast, the likes of Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava should prove to be a handful for Azam and co. Although Zimbabwe will head into the game as underdogs, home conditions should even the odds to an extent.

Squads to choose from:

Zimbabwe

Sean Williams, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chisoro, Tanaka Chivanga, Luke Jongwe, Roy Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Wellington Masakadza, Prince Masvaure, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Milton Shumba, Brendan Taylor, Donald Tiripano.

Pakistan

Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imran Butt, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tabish Khan and Zahid Mahmood

Predicted Playing XIs

Zimbabwe

K Kasuza, T Musakanda, M Shumba, B Taylor (c), R Kaia, R Chakabva (wk), D Tiripano, T Chisoro, B Muzarabani, R Ngarava and S Williams/T Chivanga

Pakistan

I Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, B Azam (c), F Alam, M Rizwan (wk), F Ashraf, N Ali, H Ali, S Khan and S Shah Afridi

Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, 2nd Test

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Date and Time: 7th May 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

A decent pitch awaits the two sides, with ample help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. As seen in the previous game, there is movement available off the surface, keeping the bowlers interested. The batsmen will have to get their eye in before going big. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the pitch expected to slow down as the match progresses. There is no threat of inclement weather, paving the way for an entertaining game in Harare.

Zimbabwe vs Pakistan 2nd Test Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ZIM vs PAK 2nd Test Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Rizwan, B Taylor, Abid Ali, T Musakanda, B Azam, F Alam, R Kaia, T Chisoro, H Ali, S Afridi and N Ali

Captain: B Azam. Vice-captain: S Afridi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Butt, B Taylor, Abid Ali, K Kasuza, B Azam, F Alam, R Kaia, T Chisoro, H Ali, S Afridi and N Ali

Captain: S Afridi. Vice-captain: Abid Ali