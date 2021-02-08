ZM-W v PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Women's ODD match – Feb 9, 2021

Zimbabwe Women will take on Pakistan Women in the first of the three-match unofficial one day series at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

Both teams will be using the series as part of their preparations for the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021, a 10-team tournament that is scheduled to be held in June and July.

Zimbabwe Women has not had any exposure to international cricket for more than a year now. The hosts will return to the field for the first time since May 2019 when they faced Namibia in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier.

Pakistan Women, on the other hand, are traveling to Zimbabwe after completing a tour of South Africa. The visitors lost both their games against South Africa Women.

However, they gave a tough fight to the Proteas Women in every match and will be hoping for better results this time around when they face Zimbabwe Women.

Unsurprisingly, Pakistan Women will be starting as clear favorites to win this game against Zimbabwe Women.

Squads to choose from

Zimbabwe Women

Mary-Anne Musonda (C), Ashley Ndiraya, Pellagia Mujaji, Chiedza Dhururu (WK), Modester Mupachikwa, Josephine Nkomo, Kellies Ndlovu, Francisca Chipare, Tasmeen Granger, Precious Marange, Esther Mbofana, Nomvelo Sibanda, Audrey Mazvishaya, Lorraine Phiri and Christabel Chatonzwa.

Advertisement

Pakistan Women

Nahida Khan, Javeria Khan (C), Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (WK), Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin, Muneeba Ali, Aiman Anwer, Ayesha Zafar, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah and Ayesha Naseem.

Predicted Playing X1s

Zimbabwe Women

Mary-Anne Musonda (C), Pellagia Mujaji, Modester Mupachikwa (WK), Josephine Nkomo, Kellies Ndlovu, Francisca Chipare, Tasmeen Granger, Precious Marange, Nomvelo Sibanda, Lorraine Phiri, Christabel Chatonzwa.

Pakistan Women

Javeria Khan (C), Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Nawaz (WK), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer.

Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe Women vs Pakistan Women, 1st Unofficial One Day

Date: February 9, 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe

Pitch Report

The track at Harare Sports Club is a bowling friendly one with plenty of help on offer for spinners in particular.

Overcast conditions will also come to the aid of the pacers. The batters will have to spend some time in the middle before attacking the bowlers.

The captain who wins the toss will look to bowl first to take full advantage of these conditions.

ZM-W vs PK-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ZM-W vs PK-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mary-Anne Musonda, Modester Mupachikwa, Javeria Khan, Omaima Sohail, Josephine Nkomo, Nida Dar, Tasmeen Granger, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer.

Captain: Nida Dar. Vice-Captain: Anam Amin.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mary-Anne Musonda, Modester Mupachikwa, Javeria Khan, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Josephine Nkomo, Nida Dar, Tasmeen Granger, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin.

Captain: Nida Dar. Vice-Captain: Nahida Khan.