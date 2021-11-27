ZM-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for ICC WCW One Day Qualifier, Match 12

Zimbabwe Women (ZM-W) will be up against Pakistan Women (PK-W) in the 12th match of the ICC WCW One Day Qualifier at the Sunrise Sports Club in Harare on Saturday.

Zimbabwe Women have won one out of their two ICC WCW One Day Qualifier matches and are currently third in the Group B points table. They beat the USA Women by one wicket in their last match. Pakistan Women, on the other hand, have also won one out of their two games and are currently placed just below their opponents in the Group B points table. They won their last match against Thailand Women by 52 runs.

ZM-W vs PK-W Probable Playing 11 Today

ZM-W XI

Mary-Anne Musonda (C), Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa (WK), Francesca Chipare, Josephine Nkomo, Loren Tshuma, Loryn Phiri, Esther Mbofana, Nyasha Gwanzura, Precious Marange, Share Mayers.

PK-W XI

Javeria Khan (C), Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (WK), Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail.

Match Details

ZM-W vs PK-W, Match 12, ICC WCW One Day Qualifier

Date and Time: 27th November 2021, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Sunrise Sports Club, Harare.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sunrise Sports Club is a sporting one. While the batters will get full value for their shots, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball. The average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue is 261 runs.

Today’s ZM-W vs PK-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Muneeba Ali: Ali hasn't performed as per the expectations in the ongoing season, scoring only 35 runs in her two outings. She can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Share Mayers: Mayers has been in decent form with both the bat and ball so far this season. She has scored 79 runs and also picked up a wicket at an economy rate of 3.00 in two matches.

Javeria Khan: Khan has scored 50 runs in two matches this season. She is a quality batter who can't be overlooked at any cost.

All-rounders

Nida Dar: Dar has impressed everyone with her all-round performances so far this season. She has scored 102 runs at a strike rate of close to 70 and also picked up three wickets in her two outings.

Josephine Nkomo: Nkomo can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match. She has scored 80 runs at a strike rate of 82.47.

Bowlers

Loren Tshuma: Tshuma has bowled exceptionally well so far this season. She is the leading wicket-taker for Zimbabwe Women with five wickets in two matches.

Nashra Sandhu: Sandhu has scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 1.90 in two matches. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can pick up wickets at regular intervals for her side.

Top 5 best players to pick in ZM-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team

Nida Dar (PK-W) - 223 points

Nashra Sandhu (PK-W) - 149 points

Aliya Riaz (PK-W) - 138 points

Fatima Sana (PK-W) - 132 points

Omaima Sohail (PK-W) - 105 points

Important Stats for ZM-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team

Nida Dar: 102 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 69.38 and ER - 2.38

Share Mayers: 79 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 75.96 and ER - 3.00

Aliya Riaz: 110 runs in 2 matches; SR - 74.32

Josephine Nkomo: 80 runs in 2 matches; SR - 82.47

Loren Tshuma: 5 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 2.70

ZM-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Today

ZM-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction - ICC WCW One Day Qualifier

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muneeba Ali, Javeria Khan, Mary-Anne Musonda, Share Mayers, Nida Dar, Josephine Nkomo, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana, Anam Amin, Nashra Sandhu, Loren Tshuma.

Captain: Nida Dar. Vice-captain: Omaima Sohail.

ZM-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction - ICC WCW One Day Qualifier

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Modester Mupachikwa, Javeria Khan, Ayesha Zafar, Mary-Anne Musonda, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar, Precious Marange, Omaima Sohail, Anam Amin, Nashra Sandhu, Esther Mbofana.

Captain: Omaima Sohail. Vice-captain: Javeria Khan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar