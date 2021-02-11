ZM-W vs PK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for 2nd ODI - Feb 12th, 2021

The second ODI between Pakistan Women and Zimbabwe Women takes place at the Harare Sports Club on Friday.

Tourists Pakistan were on song in the first ODI as they trashed the Zimbabweans by a margin of 178 runs.

Despite their top-order failing to come up with the goods, the Pakistanis had the duo of Aliya Riaz and Javeria Khan to thank in the batting department.

But with their spin-heavy bowling attack in place, the tourists never looked troubled with the ball in hand, which should hold them in good stead ahead of this encounter.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe were dealt a reality check in the first game and would be itching to come up with a better batting performance.

Much is expected of Mary-Anne Musonda and Pellagia Mujaji in the middle order given their experience and ability against spin.

With their bowling unit giving a good account of themselves, Zimbabweans do have it in them to spring a surprise.

Pakistan will fancy their chances ahead of this game with a series win beckoning.

But with home conditions playing into their hands, Zimbabwe could well prove to be a handful on Friday.

With both teams eyeing a decisive win, a competitive game of cricket is on the cards in Harare.

Squads to choose from

Zimbabwe Women

Mary-Anne Musonda (C), Ashley Ndiraya, Pellagia Mujaji, Chiedza Dhururu (WK), Modester Mupachikwa, Josephine Nkomo, Kellies Ndlovu, Francisca Chipare, Tasmeen Granger, Precious Marange, Esther Mbofana, Nomvelo Sibanda, Audrey Mazvishaya, Lorraine Phiri and Christabel Chatonzwa.

Pakistan Women

Nahida Khan, Javeria Khan (C), Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (WK), Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin, Muneeba Ali, Aiman Anwer, Ayesha Zafar, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah and Ayesha Naseem.

Predicted Playing 11

Zimbabwe Women

Ashley Ndiraya, Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa (WK), Mary-Anne Musonda (C), Pellagia Mujaji, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Lorraine Phiri, Tasmeen Granger, Esther Mbofana and Nomvelo Sibanda

Pakistan Women

Muneeba Ali, Ayesha Zafar, Omaima Sohail, Javeria Khan (C), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (WK), Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal

Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe Women vs Pakistan Women, 2nd ODI

Date: February 12th 2021, at 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe

Pitch Report

The pitch in Harare is a touch on the slower side, with the spinners doing the bulk of the damage in the previous encounter.

While there is some extra bounce and swing to play around with the new ball, the pacers would also ideally revert to off-pace deliveries as the match progresses.

The batters will need to bide their time in the middle with one of the top-order players needing to hold the fort in the middle.

The pitch is likely to slow down, so both teams would want to bat first upon winning the toss.

Anything above 200 should be a competitive total with spin expected to play a major role in the proceedings.

