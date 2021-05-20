ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s 2nd ODD - May 20th, 2021

The second ODD between Zimbabwe Women and South Africa Emerging Women takes place in Bulawayo on Thursday.

Zimbabwe Women lost the first ODD by 32 runs as they failed to keep up with the required run rate while chasing 233 for victory. They will be eager to avenge the loss with a promising performance today.

South Africa Emerging Women, on the other hand, put in an all-round performance in the first ODD. They will be looking to to script another win to go 2-0 up in the five-match series.

Squads to choose from:

Zimbabwe Women

Modester Mupachikwa, Chiedza Dhururu, Pellagia Mujaji, Precious Marange, Audrey Mazvishaya, Mitchelle Mavhunga, Nyasha Gwanzura, Josephine Nkomo, Kellies Ndlovu, Nomvelo Sibanda, Lorraine Phiri, Francesca Chipare, Esther Mbofana, Tasmeen Granger, Rumbidzai Nire, Chiedza Mzembe and Christabel Chatonzwa

South Africa Emerging Women

Andrie Steyn, Tazmin Brits, Robyn Searle, Nondumiso Shangase, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta, Leah Jones, Micaela Andrews, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Jane Winster, Nobulumko Baneti, Annerie Dercksen, Tebogo Macheke, Delmari Tucker, Jade de Figueredo

Predicted Playing XIs

Zimbabwe Women

Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Pellagia Mujaji, Christabel Chatonzwa, Josephine Nkomo (c), Precious Marange, Nyasha Gwanzura, Nomvelo Sibanda, Esther Mbofana, Lorraine Phiri, Tasmeen Granger

South Africa Emerging Women

Andrie Steyn (c), Tazmin Brits, Robyn Searle, Nondumiso Shangase, Anneke Bosch, Delmari Tucker, Tebogo Macheke (wk), Masabata Klaas, Michaela Andrews, Jane Winster, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Women Emerging, 2nd ODD

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Date & Time: 20th May, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Queens Sports Club is a decent track for the batters as we saw in the first ODD as well. The average score at the venue is 216 runs and both sides should opt to bat first upon winning the toss.

ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Mupachikwa, A Steyn, P Marange, P Mujaji, J Nkomo, A Bosch, N Shangase, T Granger, M Andrews, N Sibanda, M Klaas

Captain: A Steyn. Vice-captain: A Bosch

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Mupachikwa, T Brits, A Steyn, P Marange, P Mujaji, J Nkomo, A Bosch, T Granger, M Andrews, N Sibanda, M Klaas

Captain: J Nkomo. Vice-captain: T Granger