ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ODD match - May 18th, 2021

The first ODD between Zimbabwe Women and South Africa Emerging Women takes place in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

The rebuilding phase of the South African Women circuit is in full swing as their emerging side are in Zimbabwe for a bout of white-ball cricket. After a successful tour of India and Bangladesh earlier in the year, South Africa are beginning to realize the potential of their youngsters, such as Anneke Bosch and Andrie Steyn. Although they will be key in the series against the Zimbabweans as well, South Africa Emerging Women do have some experience to fall back on in the bowling department. With a solid roster oozing balance and depth, the South Africans are the hot favorites to win the first encounter.

However, South Africa Emerging Women come across a resilient Zimbabwe Women side that did show some promise against Pakistan in the one-off ODI in February. Although their bowling attack, led by Nomvelo Sibanda, is well-equipped to take on the challenge, they will need their batters to step up if they are to spring a surprise over the South Africans. With both teams eyeing a win to get themselves up and running in the series, we should be in for an entertaining game of cricket on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

Zimbabwe Women

Modester Mupachikwa, Chiedza Dhururu, Pellagia Mujaji, Precious Marange, Audrey Mazvishaya, Mitchelle Mavhunga, Nyasha Gwanzura, Josephine Nkomo, Kellies Ndlovu, Nomvelo Sibanda, Lorraine Phiri, Francesca Chipare, Esther Mbofana, Tasmeen Granger, Rumbidzai Nire, Chiedza Mzembe and Christabel Chatonzwa

South Africa Women Emerging

Andrie Steyn, Tazmin Brits, Robyn Searle, Nondumiso Shangase, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta, Leah Jones, Micaela Andrews, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Jane Winster, Nobulumko Baneti, Annerie Dercksen, Tebogo Macheke, Delmari Tucker, Jade de Figueredo

Predicted Playing XIs

Zimbabwe Women

Modester Mupachikwa, Pellagia Mujaji, Precious Marange, Audrey Mazvishaya, Mitchelle Mavhunga, Josephine Nkomo, Kellies Ndlovu, Nomvelo Sibanda, Esther Mbofana, Tasmeen Granger, Lorraine Phiri

South Africa Women Emerging

Andrie Steyn, Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Robyn Searle, Micheala Andrews, Nondumiso Shangase, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nobulumko Baneti and Delmi Tucker

Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Women Emerging, 1st ODD

Date & Time: 18th May 2021, at 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Queen's Sports Club, Bulawayo

Pitch Report

The pitch in Bulawayo should be a decent one to bat on, despite there being ample help on offer for the bowlers. Although there shouldn't be much swing on offer, the batters might struggle given the slowness of the track. The spinners are bound to play a significant role in the middle overs, with wickets in hand being crucial. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 200 being par at the venue.

ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Mupachikwa, T Brits, A Steyn, A Dercksen, A Mazvishaya, P Mujaji, A Bosch, N Shangase, M Klaas, N Sibanda and N Mlaba

Captain: A Bosch. Vice-captain: A Steyn

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Mupachikwa, T Brits, A Steyn, A Dercksen, A Mazvishaya, P Marange, A Bosch, M Andrews, M Klaas, N Sibanda and N Mlaba

Captain: A Bosch. Vice-captain: M Klaas