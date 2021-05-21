ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ODD Match - May 22nd, 2021

The third ODD between Zimbabwe Women and South Africa Emerging Women is set to take place in Bulawayo on Saturday.

The South Africans have already sealed a series win with two commanding performances at the expense of the Zimbabweans. The likes of Andrie Steyn and Masabata Klaas have been sensational, with the latter even scoring a hundred in the previous game. Despite the series already being clinched, South Africa Emerging Women will be eyeing a whitewash, given their superior depth and balance.

The hosts, Zimbabwe Women, have shown glimpses of what they are capable of with some steady performances with the bat. However, their bowling attack hasn't really fired, which has been their undoing. While they will look to salvage some pride with a strong showing in the third fixture, Zimbabwe will start as underdogs.

Squads to choose from

Zimbabwe Women

Modester Mupachikwa, Chiedza Dhururu, Pellagia Mujaji, Precious Marange, Audrey Mazvishaya, Mitchelle Mavhunga, Nyasha Gwanzura, Josephine Nkomo, Kellies Ndlovu, Nomvelo Sibanda, Lorraine Phiri, Francesca Chipare, Esther Mbofana, Tasmeen Granger, Rumbidzai Nire, Chiedza Mzembe and Christabel Chatonzwa

South Africa Women Emerging

Andrie Steyn, Tazmin Brits, Robyn Searle, Nondumiso Shangase, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta, Leah Jones, Micaela Andrews, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Jane Winster, Nobulumko Baneti, Annerie Dercksen, Tebogo Macheke, Delmari Tucker, Jade de Figueredo

Predicted Playing XIs

Zimbabwe Women

Modester Mupachikwa, Pellagia Mujaji, Precious Marange, Audrey Mazvishaya, Chiedza Dhururu, Josephine Nkomo, Nyasha Gwanzura, Nomvelo Sibanda, Christabel Chatonzwa, Tasmeen Granger, Lorraine Phiri

South Africa Women Emerging

Andrie Steyn, Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Robyn Searle, Micheala Andrews, Nondumiso Shangase, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tebogo Macheke and Delmari Tucker

Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe Women vs South Africa Women Emerging, 3rd ODD

Date & Time: 22nd May 2021, at 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Queen's Sports Club, Bulawayo

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, a high-scoring fixture is on the cards, with there being not much help on offer for the bowlers. Although there is some swing available, the batters should be able to play their natural game. Although the pitch will slow down as the game progresses, there shouldn't be much turn available. Both teams will look to bat first and make good use of the conditions, with 250 being par at the venue.

ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ZM-W vs SAW-E Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Mupachikwa, T Brits, T Macheke, A Steyn, P Marange, A Dercksen, J Nkomo, N Shangese, M Klaas, M Andrews and N Sibanda

Captain: A Steyn. Vice-captain: J Nkomo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Mazvishaya, T Brits, T Macheke, A Steyn, P Marange, A Dercksen, J Nkomo, D Tucker, M Klaas, M Andrews and T Granger

Captain: A Steyn. Vice-captain: M Klaas