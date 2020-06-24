ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 St Gallen League Match - June 25th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for ZNCC vs WICC match of ECS 10 St Gallen League 2020.

Zurich Nomads take on Winterthur CC in Match 19 of the ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020.

ECS T10 St Gallen Dream11 Fantasy

Match 19 of the ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020 features a marquee clash between Zurich Nomads and Winterthur CC.

Both teams currently occupy spots in the top half of the league table and are on course for a semi-final berth. While the Nomads haven't shown the kind of consistency they are known for, Winterthur have shown enough promise so far to warranty the favourites tag.

Although both teams are likely to make it to semi-finals, they wouldn't want to leave it to chance, paving the way for yet another exciting clash at Gründemoos on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

Zurich Nomads CC

Hassan Ahmad, Asvin Lakkaraju, Azeem Nazir, Waqas Khawaja, Ankit Gupta, Prasad Shikari, Naveed Ahmad, Lalit Dubey, Faheem Nazir, Idrees Muhammad Tariq, Noman Khan, Shafqat Hussain, Khawer Menon, Farid Din, Shijo Joseph, Satbir Singh and Abid Mahmood.

Winterthur CC

Sufyan Cheema, Mohamed Aqular, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, B Ahmed Khan, Kasun Munasinghe, Anoop Singh, Pio de Silva, Chamith Deemantha, Fayaz Rahumatullah, Deesh Bannehaka, Bilal Salim, Bhanuka Abeygoonawardana, Saqib Ali, Rajveer Singh Tiwari, Elyas Mahmudi, Chris Lodge, Shakteeshwar Sivakaran, Zaharan Sufyan, Diyon Johnson, Sahan Lakshitha, Imran Sirajudeen

Predicted Playing XIs

Zurich Nomads CC

A Lakkaraju, H Ahmad, A Nazir, A Gupta, W Khawaja, L Dubey, F Nazir, I Muhammad-Tariq, S Hussain, S Joseph and F Din.

Winterthur CC

M Aqular, S Cheema, M Gnanasekaran, B Ahmed Khan, D Banneheka, S Ali, S Lakshita, R Singh, E Mahmudi, I Sirajudeen and D Johnson

Match Details

Match: Zurich Nomads CC vs Winterthur CC

Date: 25th June 2020, at 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Gründemoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game is on the cards with a flat pitch on offer. The batsmen will target the square boundaries with no variable bounce to keep them in check. Spin has been a rare sight in this tournament with no turn on offer, and the pacers are expected to run proceedings with the ball.

ECS T10 St Gallen Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Ahmad, A Nazir, L Dubey, B Ahmed Khan, F Nazir, S Hussain, S Ali, R Singh, S Joseph, E Mahmudi and D Johnson

Captain: F Nazir, Vice-Captain: B Ahmed Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Ahmad, A Nazir, A Gupta, B Ahmed Khan, F Nazir, D Banneka, S Ali, F Din, S Joseph, E Mahmudi and D Johnson

Captain: F Nazir, Vice-Captain: H Ahmad