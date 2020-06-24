ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 St Gallen League Match - June 25th, 2020
- Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for ZNCC vs WICC match of ECS 10 St Gallen League 2020.
- Zurich Nomads take on Winterthur CC in Match 19 of the ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020.
Match 19 of the ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020 features a marquee clash between Zurich Nomads and Winterthur CC.
Both teams currently occupy spots in the top half of the league table and are on course for a semi-final berth. While the Nomads haven't shown the kind of consistency they are known for, Winterthur have shown enough promise so far to warranty the favourites tag.
Although both teams are likely to make it to semi-finals, they wouldn't want to leave it to chance, paving the way for yet another exciting clash at Gründemoos on Thursday.
Squads to choose from
Zurich Nomads CC
Hassan Ahmad, Asvin Lakkaraju, Azeem Nazir, Waqas Khawaja, Ankit Gupta, Prasad Shikari, Naveed Ahmad, Lalit Dubey, Faheem Nazir, Idrees Muhammad Tariq, Noman Khan, Shafqat Hussain, Khawer Menon, Farid Din, Shijo Joseph, Satbir Singh and Abid Mahmood.
Winterthur CC
Sufyan Cheema, Mohamed Aqular, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, B Ahmed Khan, Kasun Munasinghe, Anoop Singh, Pio de Silva, Chamith Deemantha, Fayaz Rahumatullah, Deesh Bannehaka, Bilal Salim, Bhanuka Abeygoonawardana, Saqib Ali, Rajveer Singh Tiwari, Elyas Mahmudi, Chris Lodge, Shakteeshwar Sivakaran, Zaharan Sufyan, Diyon Johnson, Sahan Lakshitha, Imran Sirajudeen
Predicted Playing XIs
Zurich Nomads CC
A Lakkaraju, H Ahmad, A Nazir, A Gupta, W Khawaja, L Dubey, F Nazir, I Muhammad-Tariq, S Hussain, S Joseph and F Din.
Winterthur CC
M Aqular, S Cheema, M Gnanasekaran, B Ahmed Khan, D Banneheka, S Ali, S Lakshita, R Singh, E Mahmudi, I Sirajudeen and D Johnson
Match Details
Match: Zurich Nomads CC vs Winterthur CC
Date: 25th June 2020, at 6:30 PM IST
Venue: Gründemoos, St Gallen
Pitch Report
Another high-scoring game is on the cards with a flat pitch on offer. The batsmen will target the square boundaries with no variable bounce to keep them in check. Spin has been a rare sight in this tournament with no turn on offer, and the pacers are expected to run proceedings with the ball.
ECS T10 St Gallen Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Ahmad, A Nazir, L Dubey, B Ahmed Khan, F Nazir, S Hussain, S Ali, R Singh, S Joseph, E Mahmudi and D Johnson
Captain: F Nazir, Vice-Captain: B Ahmed Khan
Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Ahmad, A Nazir, A Gupta, B Ahmed Khan, F Nazir, D Banneka, S Ali, F Din, S Joseph, E Mahmudi and D Johnson
Captain: F Nazir, Vice-Captain: H AhmadPublished 24 Jun 2020, 21:37 IST