ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 St Gallen League Match - June 26th, 2020
- Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for ZNCC vs WICC match of ECS 10 St Gallen League 2020.
- Zurich Nomads take on Winterthur CC in the second semi-final of the ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020
The second semi-final of the ECS T10 St Gallen League pits Zurich Nomads CC against Winterthur CC on Friday. Both team had a decent run in the league phase as they finished second and third respectively.
While both teams may look equally matched, the Nomads thrashed Winterthur by 29 runs on Thursday. However, the nerves of a knockout game could level the playing field and pave the way for an exciting contest at Gründemoos.
Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary
Squads to choose from
Zurich Nomads CC
Hassan Ahmad, Asvin Lakkaraju, Azeem Nazir, Waqas Khawaja, Ankit Gupta, Prasad Shikari, Naveed Ahmad, Lalit Dubey, Faheem Nazir, Idrees Muhammad Tariq, Noman Khan, Shafqat Hussain, Khawer Menon, Farid Din, Shijo Joseph, Satbir Singh and Abid Mahmood.
Winterthur CC
Sufyan Cheema, Mohamed Aqular, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, B Ahmed Khan, Kasun Munasinghe, Anoop Singh, Pio de Silva, Chamith Deemantha, Fayaz Rahumatullah, Deesh Bannehaka, Bilal Salim, Bhanuka Abeygoonawardana, Saqib Ali, Rajveer Singh Tiwari, Elyas Mahmudi, Chris Lodge, Shakteeshwar Sivakaran, Zaharan Sufyan, Diyon Johnson, Sahan Lakshitha, Imran Sirajudeen
Predicted Playing XIs
Zurich Nomads CC
A Lakkaraju, H Ahmad, A Gupta, F Nazir, A Nazir, W Khawaja, L Dubey, N Khan, I Tariq, F Din and P Shikare
Winterthur CC
M Aqular, S Cheema, R Singh, P Shikare, M Gnanasekaram, K Munasinghe, S Ali, D Banneheka, B Abeygoonawardana, D Johnson and S Sivakaran
Match Details
Match: Zurich Nomads CC vs Winterthur CC
Date: 26th June 2020, at 2:30 PM IST
Venue: Gründemoos, St Gallen
Pitch Report
A good batting track is expected for this game with a score of 100 being a must. While the bowlers have come up with various tactics, change of pace remains the best option. With this being a knockout game, both teams would ideally look to bat first and pile on the runs.
ECS St Gallen Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Ahmad, S Cheema, A Gupta, L Dubey, F Nazir, S Hussain, S Ali, D Manneheka, S Joseph, E Mahmudi and D Johnson
Captain: F Nazir, Vice-Captain: S Cheema
Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Ahmad, S Cheema, A Gupta, L Dubey, F Nazir, S Hussain, R Singh, D Manneheka, S Joseph, S Sivakaran and W Khawaja
Captain: F Nazir, Vice-Captain: R SinghPublished 26 Jun 2020, 10:15 IST