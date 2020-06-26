ZNCC vs WICC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 St Gallen League Match - June 26th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for ZNCC vs WICC match of ECS 10 St Gallen League 2020.

Zurich Nomads take on Winterthur CC in the second semi-final of the ECS T10 St Gallen League 2020

ECS T10 St Gallen Dream11 Fantasy

The second semi-final of the ECS T10 St Gallen League pits Zurich Nomads CC against Winterthur CC on Friday. Both team had a decent run in the league phase as they finished second and third respectively.

While both teams may look equally matched, the Nomads thrashed Winterthur by 29 runs on Thursday. However, the nerves of a knockout game could level the playing field and pave the way for an exciting contest at Gründemoos.

Squads to choose from

Zurich Nomads CC

Hassan Ahmad, Asvin Lakkaraju, Azeem Nazir, Waqas Khawaja, Ankit Gupta, Prasad Shikari, Naveed Ahmad, Lalit Dubey, Faheem Nazir, Idrees Muhammad Tariq, Noman Khan, Shafqat Hussain, Khawer Menon, Farid Din, Shijo Joseph, Satbir Singh and Abid Mahmood.

Winterthur CC

Sufyan Cheema, Mohamed Aqular, Muralitharan Gnanasekaram, B Ahmed Khan, Kasun Munasinghe, Anoop Singh, Pio de Silva, Chamith Deemantha, Fayaz Rahumatullah, Deesh Bannehaka, Bilal Salim, Bhanuka Abeygoonawardana, Saqib Ali, Rajveer Singh Tiwari, Elyas Mahmudi, Chris Lodge, Shakteeshwar Sivakaran, Zaharan Sufyan, Diyon Johnson, Sahan Lakshitha, Imran Sirajudeen

Predicted Playing XIs

Zurich Nomads CC

A Lakkaraju, H Ahmad, A Gupta, F Nazir, A Nazir, W Khawaja, L Dubey, N Khan, I Tariq, F Din and P Shikare

Winterthur CC

M Aqular, S Cheema, R Singh, P Shikare, M Gnanasekaram, K Munasinghe, S Ali, D Banneheka, B Abeygoonawardana, D Johnson and S Sivakaran

Match Details

Match: Zurich Nomads CC vs Winterthur CC

Date: 26th June 2020, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Gründemoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected for this game with a score of 100 being a must. While the bowlers have come up with various tactics, change of pace remains the best option. With this being a knockout game, both teams would ideally look to bat first and pile on the runs.

ECS St Gallen Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NCC v WICC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Ahmad, S Cheema, A Gupta, L Dubey, F Nazir, S Hussain, S Ali, D Manneheka, S Joseph, E Mahmudi and D Johnson

Captain: F Nazir, Vice-Captain: S Cheema

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Ahmad, S Cheema, A Gupta, L Dubey, F Nazir, S Hussain, R Singh, D Manneheka, S Joseph, S Sivakaran and W Khawaja

Captain: F Nazir, Vice-Captain: R Singh