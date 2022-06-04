ZR vs GG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Saurashtra T20 2022, Match 3

The Zalawad Royals (ZR) will take on the Gohilwad Gladiators (GG) in the third match of the Saurashtra T20 2022 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday, 4 June.

The Zalawad Royals made a winning start to their Saurashtra T20 2022 campaign, defeating the Sorath Lions by six wickets in their first match. They are currently second in the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.503. Meanwhile, the Gohilwad Gladiators will be playing their first match of the competition today. They finished with four consecutive defeats last time around and will have to be at their best this year.

ZR vs GG Probable Playing 11 Today

ZR XI

S Jackson (wk), J Gohil, A Gosai, A Kothariya, H Kotak, S Gajjar, S Tamil, C Sakariya, K Makvana, P Bhut, A Jadeja.

GG XI

H Soumaiya (wk), H Barad, V Jadeja, S Rana, P Mankad, K Raval, J Chhaya, J Unadkat, A Kanabar, Y Chudasama, H Rathod.

Match Details

ZR vs SUS, Saurashtra T20 2022, Match 3

Date and Time: 4th June, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium is likely to aid the batters throughout the Saurashtra T20 2022. However, the spinners could prove to be decisive as well, with a score of around 150 being par at the venue.

Today’s ZR vs GG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Jackson, who enjoyed a pretty successful IPL campaign with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), scored a half-century in his side's Saurashtra T20 2022 opener.

Story continues below ad

Batter

A Kothariya smashed 35 runs at a strike rate of 125 in the first game.

All-rounder

S Gajjar is a wonderful all-rounder who picked up two wickets against the Sorath Lions. He is also handy with the bat.

Bowler

C Sakariya went wicketless in the first match, but his talent is undeniable.

Top 5 best players to pick in ZR vs GG Dream11 prediction team

S Jackson (ZR)

C Sakariya (ZR)

J Unadkat (GG)

S Gajjar (ZR)

P Mankad (GG)

Important stats for ZR vs GG Dream11 prediction team

S Jackson: 54 runs

S Gajjar: 2 wickets

A Kothariya: 35 runs

ZR vs GG Dream11 Prediction Today (Saurashtra T20 2022)

ZR vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Saurashtra T20 2022.

Story continues below ad

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Jackson, A Kothariya, H Kotak, H Barad, S Gajjar, K Raval, P Mankad, P Bhut, K Makvana, C Sakariya, J Unadkat.

Captain: S Gajjar. Vice-captain: S Jackson.

ZR vs GG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Saurashtra T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Jackson, A Kothariya, V Jadeja, H Kotak, H Barad, S Gajjar, K Raval, P Mankad, K Makvana, C Sakariya, J Unadkat.

Captain: J Unadkat. Vice-captain: C Sakariya.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far