"I'm sorry" - Bhavani Devi apologizes for second round fencing knockout, Indians come out in support

India's Bhavani Devi created history at Olympics 2021 after winning her round of 64 clash against Tunisia's Nadia Ben Azizi. She sailed through 15-3 through with an aggressive performance. She displayed impressive technique and had her opponent on the backfoot throughout the match.

However, Bhavani faced a very tough challenge in the next round. She was up against France's Manon Brunet, who is the current World No. 3. Despite this, Devi put up a formidable fight and managed to score 7 points in the round of 32 clash. Brunet went on to win the duel 15-7 and advance to the next round.

Bhavani Devi's apology

After recording a historic day at the Olympics, Bhavani Devi shared her experience on Twitter. She mentioned how she tried her level best but could not overcome the French opponent. Bhavani Devi also apologized for her loss.

Big Day 🤺

It was Excitement & Emotional.

I won the First Match 15/3 against Nadia Azizi and become the First INDIAN Fencing Player to win a Match at Olympic but 2nd Match I lost 7/15 against world top 3 player Manon Brunet. I did my level best but couldn't win.

I am sorry 🙏 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TNTtw7oLgO — C A Bhavani Devi (@IamBhavaniDevi) July 26, 2021

This post was followed by messages of support and encouragement for the Indian fencer from Tamil Nadu. People took to Twitter to show their support for Bhavani Devi. Fans felt that she did not need to apologize and that she had made the entire country proud with her performance in the sport.

Fencing is an expensive sport and India's only entry in it in Tokyo, Bhavani Devi knew that early



Daughter of a temple priest, she lied to her coach to get him to train her



Today morning's win should convince a lot of people to make sports like fencing affordable for our kids — Aniket Mishra (@aniketmishra299) July 26, 2021

Bhavani Devi it's ok if you lose but you won our hearts. No Indian has predicted a win from you.The first fencer from India...Just work hard for the next Olympics. You have the skill to beat world class players — Sanjay Shibu Thomas (@SanjayShibuTho1) July 26, 2021

@IamBhavaniDevi chin up legend❤️ You led the journey of many upcoming indian fencers. Winning games doesn't matters at all, winning hearts matters which you already won! it's a long way to go❤️#BhavaniDevi #Olympics2021 #Fencing #Cheers4India #Legend #ind — Abhyudya Katoch (@iamabhyudya) July 26, 2021

Dont ever be sorry. We Indians are proud of all your achievements. Am sure you will comeback stronger. All the best wishes.. 🇮🇳👍👌👏 #TokyoOlympics2020 #cheers4india https://t.co/QBwVgZpcqF — Rahul Patel (@rahulrpatel27) July 26, 2021

Time to hold you head high & take pride on feat you hv achieved today for India. I watch both your matches in the morning and you are fearless. Exceptional win at first and thn went down fighting World#3. You already wrote histry & inspired billions back home. Kudos! & Thank you. https://t.co/lNXCMsKT5Y — Shalabh Agarwal (@iamshalabh21) July 26, 2021

See what this nation has made it out to be. First Indian fencing player to win a match at Olympics, but still she feels the need to apologize because of the behaviour of people in this nation.



Be proud of yourself champ, nothing to apologize for.#TokyoOlympics #Fencing https://t.co/2YkcAhdII4 — Aditya Agarwal (@agarwal2995) July 26, 2021

Nooooo you have nothing to apologize for❤

You did Reallllllllyyyyy Well!

We are proud of you💜❤💐



And like you said.... You are the first Indian to ever win a match❤🥳

You made History 🥳🥳



Please be happyyyy , coz u da best — 🤍💜Gladya⁷ (@destinyLuVzBTS) July 26, 2021

You need not be sorry. Reaching the point where you are now in a game, majority of Indians do not know anything about, is in itself a great achievement. You either get a medal or you gain experience. Either way U grow. வாழ்க. வளர்க 👍🏼 #Fencing #IndiaAtTokyo2021 #BhavaniDevi — Gowri Shanker V (@V_Gowri_S) July 26, 2021

Nothing to be sorry about. You did your best and you will continue making us proud. — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) July 26, 2021

We are proud of you valiant and victorious Bhavani. Don't be sorry.



Best of luck for Paris.



Hope you have inspired a generation to take up #Fencing — Nachiketa Guha 🇮🇳 (@BrandNachiketa) July 26, 2021

Fencing is not a widely popular sport in India. Bhavani Devi became the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Olympics at the World Cup in Hungary in March. Although she was knocked out in the starting rounds, she secured a spot for Tokyo through the Adjusted Official Ranking Method.

The performance given by Bhavani Devi on the world's biggest sporting stage will go down in Indian history and inspire many to take up the sport. She herself has plenty of positives to take from her performance in the first round.

Indian fans will be hoping to see Bhavani Devi at the next Olympics as well.

Also read - India at Olympics 2021

Edited by Diptanil Roy