India Fencing Schedule for Asian Games 2023: Full India men’s and women’s schedule, players list, dates, and timing

Asian Games 2023 will continue the tradition of featuring fencing as an integral sport, a legacy that dates back to 1974, with the exception of 1982.

The competition features six categories for both men and women: individual foil, team foil, individual epee, team epee, individual sabre, and team sabre.

In Olympic fencing, three types of weapons are used, each with different valid target areas. Foil employs a light thrusting weapon, targeting only the torso. Epée utilizes a heavy thrusting weapon, allowing hits on the entire body.

Sabre employs a light cutting and thrusting weapon, with a valid target area covering nearly everything above the waist.

Notably, the men’s epee, women’s foil, and both men’s and women’s sabre teams faced disqualification for failing to meet ministry requirements.

However, Bhavani Devi, a prominent figure in Indian fencing, still competes in the women’s individual sabre event.

The Ministry approved a six-member Ji-jitsu squad after considering entries from 16 athletes (8 men and 8 women) for individual competitions. Unfortunately, some star athletes like Karan Singh, India's top-ranked male fencer, did not make the cut.

The Asian Games fencing events will feature India's athletes, with a spotlight on Bhavani Devi, as they strive for success.

China and South Korea lead the medal table, but Indian fencers aim to secure medals and display their prowess globally.

Indian fencing team for the Asian Games 2023

Men

Team foil: Akash Kumar, Dev, Arjun, and Bibish Kathireshan

Women

Team épee: Ena Arora, Yashkeerat Kaur, Taniksha Khatri, and Jyotika Dutta

Individual sabre: Chadalavada Anandha and Bhavani Devi

Asian Games 2023 fencing: Schedule

The Asian Games fencing events are scheduled to take place from September 24 to 29.

These competitions will feature 12 events, providing athletes with the opportunity to compete for a total of 36 medals. India will be represented by a contingent of nine athletes in fencing.

Asian Games 2023: Fencing rules

In fencing, an elimination match consists of three periods, each lasting 3 minutes. To win a match, a player must either be the first to score 15 points or have a higher score at the end of all three rounds.

In team competitions, there are a total of nine periods, each lasting 3 minutes, that determine the winner.

Each team comprises three members, and each individual faces all three opponents. Points are awarded based on the concept of 'Right of Way,' crucial for determining scores in simultaneous attacks on target areas.

Where to watch fencing at the Asian Games 2023?

The Asian Games 2023 fencing competitions can be streamed live through the Sony Liv website and app.

Additionally, viewers can watch the live telecast of the 2023 Asian Games on the Sony Sports Network TV channels.