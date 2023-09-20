Asian Games 2023: Complete Schedule for all sports

With the much-anticipated Asian Games 2023 scheduled to commence on September 23 in Hangzhou, China, sports enthusiasts across the continent are brimming with excitement.

The 19th edition of these prestigious games promises to be a sporting spectacle like no other, featuring an impressive array of 40 sports encompassing 61 disciplines.

India is set to make history with its largest-ever contingent, consisting of 655 athletes, ready to compete against representatives from 45 nations.

Here are the sports set to captivate fans during the Asian Games 2023, with competitions running from September 23 to October 8.

Check out the detailed schedule below to catch your favorite events in action.

Asian Games 2023 Full Sports Schedule in Hangzhou:

Sport Dates Archery 1–7 October Artistic Gymnastics 24–29 September Artistic Swimming 6–8 October Athletics 29 September–5 October Badminton 28 September–7 October Baseball 26 September–7 October Basketball 26 September–6 October Basketball 3×3 25 September–1 October Beach Volleyball 19–28 September Boxing 24 September–5 October Breaking 6–7 October Bridge 27 September–6 October Canoe/Kayak (Slalom) 5–7 October Canoe/Kayak (Sprint) 30 September–3 October Chess 24 September–7 October Cricket (Women) 19–25 September Cricket (Men) 27 September–7 October Cycling (BMX Racing) 1 October Cycling (Mountain Bike) 25 September Cycling (Road) 3–5 October Cycling (Track) 26–29 September Diving 30 September–4 October Dragon Boat 4–6 October Equestrian 26 September–6 October Esports 24 September–2 October Fencing 24–29 September Football 19 September–7 October Go 24 September–3 October Golf 28 September–1 October Handball 24 September–5 October Hockey 24 September–7 October Ju-jitsu 5–7 October Judo 24–27 September Kabbadi 2–7 October Karate 5–8 October Kurash 30 September–2 October Marathon Swimming 6–7 October Modern Pentathlon 20–24 September Opening Ceremony 23 September Rhythmic Gymnastics 6–7 October Roller Skating 30 September–7 October Rowing 20–25 September Rugby Sevens 24–26 September Sailing 21–27 September Sepaktakraw 24 September–7 October Shooting 24 September–1 October Skateboarding 24–27 September Soft Tennis 3–7 October Softball 26 September–2 October Sport Climbing 3–7 October Squash 26 September–5 October Swimming 24–29 September Table Tennis 22 September–2 October Taekwondo 24–28 September Tennis 24–30 September Trampoline Gymnastics 2–3 October Triathlon 29 September–2 October Volleyball (Men) 19–26 September Volleyball (Women) 30 September–7 October Water Polo 25 September–7 October Weightlifting 30 September–7 October Wrestling 4–7 October Wushu 24–28 September Xiangqi 28 September–7 October

Nine nations have hosted the Asian Games in the past, with 46 nations participating to date. The last edition took place in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia from August 18 to September 2, 2018.

The decision to postpone this 19th edition of the Asian Games, initially slated for 2022, was an unprecedented yet crucial measure, necessitated by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, after a much-anticipated wait, the Asian Games are primed to commence in the year 2023.

Remarkably, several of these sporting events will also serve as crucial qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Games, infusing an additional layer of excitement and significance into the competition.

India's performance at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta was truly historic. With a delegation of 570 athletes, India managed to secure an incredible 70 medals, including an impressive 16 golds. This achievement marked India's best-ever medal haul at the Asian Games, highlighting the nation's growing prowess in sports.

Looking ahead, there's great anticipation for the upcoming games, with hopes running high for an even more impressive medal count this time around.