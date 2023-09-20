Asian Games 2023: Complete Schedule for all sports

With the much-anticipated Asian Games 2023 scheduled to commence on September 23 in Hangzhou, China, sports enthusiasts across the continent are brimming with excitement.
The 19th edition of these prestigious games promises to be a sporting spectacle like no other, featuring an impressive array of 40 sports encompassing 61 disciplines.
India is set to make history with its largest-ever contingent, consisting of 655 athletes, ready to compete against representatives from 45 nations.
Here are the sports set to captivate fans during the Asian Games 2023, with competitions running from September 23 to October 8.
Check out the detailed schedule below to catch your favorite events in action.
Asian Games 2023 Full Sports Schedule in Hangzhou:
Sport
Dates
Archery
1–7 October
Artistic Gymnastics
24–29 September
Artistic Swimming
6–8 October
Athletics
29 September–5 October
Badminton
28 September–7 October
Baseball
26 September–7 October
Basketball
26 September–6 October
Basketball 3×3
25 September–1 October
Beach Volleyball
19–28 September
Boxing
24 September–5 October
Breaking
6–7 October
Bridge
27 September–6 October
Canoe/Kayak (Slalom)
5–7 October
Canoe/Kayak (Sprint)
30 September–3 October
Chess
24 September–7 October
Cricket (Women)
19–25 September
Cricket (Men)
27 September–7 October
Cycling (BMX Racing)
1 October
Cycling (Mountain Bike)
25 September
Cycling (Road)
3–5 October
Cycling (Track)
26–29 September
Diving
30 September–4 October
Dragon Boat
4–6 October
Equestrian
26 September–6 October
Esports
24 September–2 October
Fencing
24–29 September
Football
19 September–7 October
Go
24 September–3 October
Golf
28 September–1 October
Handball
24 September–5 October
Hockey
24 September–7 October
Ju-jitsu
5–7 October
Judo
24–27 September
Kabbadi
2–7 October
Karate
5–8 October
Kurash
30 September–2 October
Marathon Swimming
6–7 October
Modern Pentathlon
20–24 September
Opening Ceremony
23 September
Rhythmic Gymnastics
6–7 October
Roller Skating
30 September–7 October
Rowing
20–25 September
Rugby Sevens
24–26 September
Sailing
21–27 September
Sepaktakraw
24 September–7 October
Shooting
24 September–1 October
Skateboarding
24–27 September
Soft Tennis
3–7 October
Softball
26 September–2 October
Sport Climbing
3–7 October
Squash
26 September–5 October
Swimming
24–29 September
Table Tennis
22 September–2 October
Taekwondo
24–28 September
Tennis
24–30 September
Trampoline Gymnastics
2–3 October
Triathlon
29 September–2 October
Volleyball (Men)
19–26 September
Volleyball (Women)
30 September–7 October
Water Polo
25 September–7 October
Weightlifting
30 September–7 October
Wrestling
4–7 October
Wushu
24–28 September
Xiangqi
28 September–7 October
Nine nations have hosted the Asian Games in the past, with 46 nations participating to date. The last edition took place in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia from August 18 to September 2, 2018.
The decision to postpone this 19th edition of the Asian Games, initially slated for 2022, was an unprecedented yet crucial measure, necessitated by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, after a much-anticipated wait, the Asian Games are primed to commence in the year 2023.
Remarkably, several of these sporting events will also serve as crucial qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Games, infusing an additional layer of excitement and significance into the competition.
India's performance at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta was truly historic. With a delegation of 570 athletes, India managed to secure an incredible 70 medals, including an impressive 16 golds. This achievement marked India's best-ever medal haul at the Asian Games, highlighting the nation's growing prowess in sports.
Looking ahead, there's great anticipation for the upcoming games, with hopes running high for an even more impressive medal count this time around.