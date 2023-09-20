Sports

Asian Games 2023: Complete Schedule for all sports

By Baraneetharan K
Modified Sep 20, 2023 15:49 IST
Asian Games 2023: Complete Schedule for all Sports
With the much-anticipated Asian Games 2023 scheduled to commence on September 23 in Hangzhou, China, sports enthusiasts across the continent are brimming with excitement.

The 19th edition of these prestigious games promises to be a sporting spectacle like no other, featuring an impressive array of 40 sports encompassing 61 disciplines.

India is set to make history with its largest-ever contingent, consisting of 655 athletes, ready to compete against representatives from 45 nations.

Here are the sports set to captivate fans during the Asian Games 2023, with competitions running from September 23 to October 8.

Check out the detailed schedule below to catch your favorite events in action.

Asian Games 2023 Full Sports Schedule in Hangzhou:

SportDates
Archery1–7 October
Artistic Gymnastics24–29 September
Artistic Swimming6–8 October
Athletics29 September–5 October
Badminton28 September–7 October
Baseball26 September–7 October
Basketball26 September–6 October
Basketball 3×325 September–1 October
Beach Volleyball19–28 September
Boxing24 September–5 October
Breaking6–7 October
Bridge27 September–6 October
Canoe/Kayak (Slalom)5–7 October
Canoe/Kayak (Sprint)30 September–3 October
Chess24 September–7 October
Cricket (Women)19–25 September
Cricket (Men)27 September–7 October
Cycling (BMX Racing)1 October
Cycling (Mountain Bike)25 September
Cycling (Road)3–5 October
Cycling (Track)26–29 September
Diving30 September–4 October
Dragon Boat4–6 October
Equestrian26 September–6 October
Esports24 September–2 October
Fencing24–29 September
Football19 September–7 October
Go24 September–3 October
Golf28 September–1 October
Handball24 September–5 October
Hockey24 September–7 October
Ju-jitsu5–7 October
Judo24–27 September
Kabbadi2–7 October
Karate5–8 October
Kurash30 September–2 October
Marathon Swimming6–7 October
Modern Pentathlon20–24 September
Opening Ceremony23 September
Rhythmic Gymnastics6–7 October
Roller Skating30 September–7 October
Rowing20–25 September
Rugby Sevens24–26 September
Sailing21–27 September
Sepaktakraw24 September–7 October
Shooting24 September–1 October
Skateboarding24–27 September
Soft Tennis3–7 October
Softball26 September–2 October
Sport Climbing3–7 October
Squash26 September–5 October
Swimming24–29 September
Table Tennis22 September–2 October
Taekwondo24–28 September
Tennis24–30 September
Trampoline Gymnastics2–3 October
Triathlon29 September–2 October
Volleyball (Men)19–26 September
Volleyball (Women)30 September–7 October
Water Polo25 September–7 October
Weightlifting30 September–7 October
Wrestling4–7 October
Wushu24–28 September
Xiangqi28 September–7 October

Nine nations have hosted the Asian Games in the past, with 46 nations participating to date. The last edition took place in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia from August 18 to September 2, 2018.

All you need to know about the host cities of Asian Games 2023 (Pic Credits: Sportskeeda)
The decision to postpone this 19th edition of the Asian Games, initially slated for 2022, was an unprecedented yet crucial measure, necessitated by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, after a much-anticipated wait, the Asian Games are primed to commence in the year 2023.

Remarkably, several of these sporting events will also serve as crucial qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Games, infusing an additional layer of excitement and significance into the competition.

India's performance at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta was truly historic. With a delegation of 570 athletes, India managed to secure an incredible 70 medals, including an impressive 16 golds. This achievement marked India's best-ever medal haul at the Asian Games, highlighting the nation's growing prowess in sports.

Looking ahead, there's great anticipation for the upcoming games, with hopes running high for an even more impressive medal count this time around.

