Bhavani Devi wins Circuit National Fencing event in France

India's top-ranked sabre fencer C A Bhavani Devi started the 2021-22 season on a high. She won the Circuit National Competition held in Charleville, France, on Sunday. Bhavani Devi triumphed in the individual women's sabre event.

Bhavani Devi, ranked 50 in the world, took to social media to announce her win. She posted on Twitter:

"Won the Charlellville National Competition, France in the Women's Sabre individual. Many thanks to coach Christian Bauer, Arnaud Schneider, and all teammates. Congratulations to all for a great start of the season."

Bhavani Devi became the first ever Indian fencer to participate at the Olympics. The Chennai-based fencer qualified for the Tokyo Summer Games earlier this year.

She started her Olympic journey with a lot of promise, winning her round-of-64 duel 15-3 over Tunisia's Nadia Ben Azizi. However, Bhavani Devi couldn't beat Manon Brunet of France in the round-of-32. Brunet eventually went on to become a bronze-medallist.

Bhavani Devi sets sights on Asian Games

Bhavani Devi was keen to start the season on a high. In an earlier interview she had said:

“Our next season starts in October and we have the Asian Championship, a couple of other championships, the Asian Games next year and more. My focus will be to do well at the Asian Games. Most of our competitors remain the same over the course of tournaments and the experience of playing against some of them at the Olympics will hold me in good stead for another big stage such as the Asian Games.”

