"Olympics is tough but I am here to win" - Bhavani Devi after her first win

India's Bhavani Devi started Day 3 at the Olympics 2021 on a high. The fencer from India, who was marking her and her country's debut in fencing at the Olympics, defeated Tunisia's Nadia Ben Azizi 15-3 in the women's sabre individual table of 64 clash.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda after her fight, Bhavani Devi said:

"I feel very happy because it is my first Olympics, and the first Olympics for our country. So, I am happy to be here to represent India and to have won the first match."

If anyone thought that the Indian fencer would be facing nervous jitters on her debut at the biggest sporting competition in the world, Bhavani Devi quashed those doubts in no time. She put her best foot forward and opted for an aggressive strategy.

Bhavani Devi has an aggressive style of play and a mindset to win

Bhavani Devi led the duel by 8-0 at the end of the first round. She displayed solid foot movement and agility to keep her opponent on the back foot. It was only in the second round that Ben Azizi registered her first point.

However, Bhavani Devi continued her aggressive charge in the second round and let Ben Azizi score only 3 points. She displayed quick reaction time to outsmart her opponent for almost the entire fight. Bhavani finished the game in 6 minutes and 13 seconds after reaching the 15 point mark and advanced to the next round.

When asked about her approach towards her first round clash and her plans for the rounds up ahead, Bhavani Devi said:

"Every competition we go to win and the Olympics is the same. My mindset is to win every match. I had this mindset, and I'm happy that I won the match and I just want to do well in the second round as well."

Bhavani Devi was facing her Tunisian counterpart for the first time ever. She did not let that affect her as she thinks that every fight at the Olympics is a tough one and is prepared to give her best. Bhavani said:

"I haven't fenced with her but in Olympics, everything is tough. For everyone, it is a very special competition and every (opponent) is tough. I just want to fight with my all and do my best."

This approach should certainly help Bhavani Devi when she faces France's Manon Brunet in the table of 32. The French fencer is the current World No. 3, and is the 4th seed in the Olympics competition.

After a positive start, and with the support of more than a billion fans back home, Bhavani will continue her historic campaign at 8:40 AM IST.

