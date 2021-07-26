Twitter celebrates as Bhavani Devi becomes the first Indian fencer to win an Olympic match

India has started off Day 3 at the 2021 Olympics in style. Sabre fencer Bhavani Devi scripted history by becoming the first Indian to manage a win in the sport at the Olympics.
Devi, a 9-time national champion has now entered the Round of 32 fixtures and is one of the Indians to definitely keep an eye on today. Her dominance against her Tunisian opponent was great to watch, as this creates more excitement for her next round match.
Here's what transpired during Bhavani Devi's stunning victory.
Bhavani Devi starts her Olympic campaign with a dominant win
Bhavani Devi's win came against Tunisia's Nadia Ben Azizi. The Indian sabre fencer was all about attack right from the start. She began the game on a dominant and assertive note by opening a 9-0 lead against Azizi. The Tunisian was not given an opportunity as Devi continued her barrage of attacks.
The rules of sabre fencing dictate that the first to 15 points is declared the winner.
This wasn't a problem for the Indian sabre fencer as she stormed her way to victory by dominating the Tunisian 15-3 to take the win and become India's first athlete to win a match at sabre fencing at the Olympics . She is set to battle French sabre fencer Manon Brunet next. The match is scheduled for today[July 26] at 8:40 AM IST.
Twitter reacts to Bhavani Devi's historic win
The early morning game didn't stop fans from watching India's Bhavani Devi script history. The Indians took to Twitter to express how they felt about Devi's historic win. This is what they had to say
Also Read: Tokyo Olympics 2021 Schedule