Twitter celebrates as Bhavani Devi becomes the first Indian fencer to win an Olympic match

India has started off Day 3 at the 2021 Olympics in style. Sabre fencer Bhavani Devi scripted history by becoming the first Indian to manage a win in the sport at the Olympics.

Devi, a 9-time national champion has now entered the Round of 32 fixtures and is one of the Indians to definitely keep an eye on today. Her dominance against her Tunisian opponent was great to watch, as this creates more excitement for her next round match.

Here's what transpired during Bhavani Devi's stunning victory.

HISTORY MADE! 🤩🇮🇳



What a start to the day as India’s first and only fencer at the #Olympics, Bhavani Devi wins her first match 15-3 against 🇹🇳’s Nadia Ben Azizi & advances to the Round of 32



She will face 🇫🇷's Manon Brunet next.#Tokyo2020 #IND #TeamIndia #fencing

Bhavani Devi starts her Olympic campaign with a dominant win

Bhavani Devi's win came against Tunisia's Nadia Ben Azizi. The Indian sabre fencer was all about attack right from the start. She began the game on a dominant and assertive note by opening a 9-0 lead against Azizi. The Tunisian was not given an opportunity as Devi continued her barrage of attacks.

The rules of sabre fencing dictate that the first to 15 points is declared the winner.

This wasn't a problem for the Indian sabre fencer as she stormed her way to victory by dominating the Tunisian 15-3 to take the win and become India's first athlete to win a match at sabre fencing at the Olympics . She is set to battle French sabre fencer Manon Brunet next. The match is scheduled for today[July 26] at 8:40 AM IST.

Twitter reacts to Bhavani Devi's historic win

The early morning game didn't stop fans from watching India's Bhavani Devi script history. The Indians took to Twitter to express how they felt about Devi's historic win. This is what they had to say

Choosing a sport that is unknown to almost 90% population of India is just admiring in its own way...#BhavaniDevi

#JaiBhavani! ;)



Indian fencer #BhavaniDevi is through to the round of 32 after bulldozing her way to a 15-3 win over Nadia Ben Azizi from Tunisia. #Olympics | #IndiaAtTokyo2020 | #TeamIndia

Fencing is an expensive sport and India's only entry in it in Tokyo, Bhavani Devi knew that early



Daughter of a temple priest, she lied to her coach to get him to train her



Today morning's win should convince a lot of people to make sports like fencing affordable for our kids

CA Bhavani Devi won India's first-ever fencing match in the history of the Olympics when she defeated Tunisia's Nadia Ben Azizi 15-3 on her Olympics debut to reach the Individual Sabre Round of 32.🤗🤗🤗👏👏👏

#Breaking:- Historic win for CA Bhavani Devi wins her first round as she defeats N. Ben Azizi of Tunisia 15-3. #Tokyo2020 #Fencing

#Tokyo2020 #Fencing



Bhavani Devi, nine-time national champion, finally has a win at the Olympics. What a journey it has been for her and the start of the journey for Indian fencing too.

Bhavani Devi (IND🇮🇳) completely dominates Nadia Ben Azizi (TUN🇹🇳) 15-3 to reach Round of 32 in Women's Sabre Individual event as India is being represented in Fencing for the very first time. #Tokyo2020 #Fencing #TeamIndia

Nice begining of the day for #TeamIndia as Bhavani Devi wins her 'Table of 64' Fencing bout by 15-3 and later this day is going to play her 'Table of 32' bout, wish her luck for the same#Tokyo2020 #Olympics

Empty stands. An expectant mother. An Indian flag in a fencing hall for the first time. #BhavaniDevi's Table of 32 bout begins soon.#FirstpostInTokyo #Fencing #Tokyo2020 #OlympicGames

