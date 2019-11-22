AC Milan vs SSC Napoli - Match Preview and Betting Tips – Serie A 2019/20

Ideally, a match between the two Italian giants, AC Milan and SSC Napoli, is supposed to be an affair which will have a lot of implications on the fate of the title. However, both teams have fallen off their ranks terribly, and now it has turned into a mid-table encounter.

AC Milan have been struggling for quite a while now. Their team management tried to bring some fresh air by appointing Stefano Piolo as the manager. But nothing has worked out for them, and the Rossoneri are sitting at the 14th place, just four points off relegation zone.

Their opponents for Saturday (November 23), Napoli, were doing a decent job till last year. Things have gone downhill for Carlo Ancelotti’s team this season, and the Parthenopeans are sitting at the 7th place. They are five points away from the fourth place, a spot that will keep the fans pacified.

Last Meeting between the sides

AC Milan last hosted Napoli at the San Siro stadium of Milan in January of this year. In the quarter-final encounter of last season’s Coppa Italia, two early goals from Polish striker Krzysztof Piatek helped the hosts advance to the semis.

Napoli likely to get better of AC Milan

Both are teams are going through a bad phase, but Napoli have still managed to cling on to the top half of the table. On the other hand, Milan’s season has gone haywire, and things are looking to get worse.

Hence, Napoli are the favourite to take all three points on Saturday. An away victory for Carlo Ancelotti’s side is trading at 2.13 on Bigpesa, whereas a victory for the hosts is trading at 2.9. A draw is trading at 3.25.

Two fragile defences likely to let in goals

Amidst numerous concerns, Ancelotti’s attack has done a decent job so far. Dries Mertens & Co. have netted 21 goals in this season’s Italian top flight, one more than table-toppers Juventus. However, both Milan and Napoli share a common trait – conceding goals cheaply.

The goal range of 2-3 is the most popular option, and is trading at 1.93. The goal range of 0-1 is right behind it, and is trading at 3.5. Over 2.5 goals is trading at 1.77, whereas under 2.5 goals is trading at 1.8.

Milik likely to win the battle of Polish strikers

One of the main reasons behind Napoli’s prowess in front of the goal is the form of their Polish striker, Arkadiusz Milik. Milik has already scored 5 goals this Serie A, the most by any Napoli player. He is the likeliest goal scorer of the match. A goal from Milik is trading at 1.76.

