AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal Match Preview and Betting Tips- FA Cup 2019/20

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Bournemouth will lock horns against the Gunners at the Vitality Stadium in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Bournemouth thrashed Luton Town by a margin of 4-0 in the previous round. Philip Billing (brace), Callum Wilson and Dominic Solanke scored for their side in that match. The match against Arsenal will be a real test for Eddie Howe's side to show their character on the field.

On the other hand, the Gunners have beaten Leeds United in the previous round of the FA Cup by a margin of 1-0. Reiss Nelson scored the winner for Arsenal in that match. The away match against Bournemouth should not be a tough encounter for Mikel Arteta's side, though it could be slightly tricky.

As per BigPesa, the visitors are the favourites to win this match. Odds of 1.76 favour a win for the north London giants.

Previous Meeting Between These Two Sides:

The previous meeting between these two sides ended with a score-line of 1-1 at the Vitality Stadium. Dan Gosling scored the first goal of the match for Bournemouth. After that, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang levelled the score-line for the Gunners to rescue one point from that encounter.

Despite that, based on form, the Londoners are the favourites to win this match (1.76). Odds of 3.45 favour a draw, while a win for the hosts is valued at 3.8 on BigPesa.

An Easy Win Incoming For Arsenal?

The Gunners have shown that they can play a new brand of football under the management of Mikel Arteta. They have beaten Manchester United by a margin of 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium with an impressive display. However, they have dropped two points against Crystal Palace in the previous match of the Premier League. Pierre-Emerick Aubamyeang has been shown a direct red card and he will now miss three domestic games including this one.

So, it will be a headache for Mikel Arteta to fill the void of this star player. Kieran Tierney and Calum Chambers are long term absentees for the Gunners. Gabriel Martinelli will like to seal his position in the first team of the Gunners with a good performance in the match against Bournemouth. Few players will be rotated because of the fixture congestion in this time period.

On the other hand, Eddie Howe's side will be missing the players like David Brooks, Charlie Daniels, Joshua King and Jack Stacey because of injuries. No doubt, it will be a difficult task for Eddie Howe to field the strongest lineup against the Gunners. So, it might be an easy win for Arteta and co. considering the current form and squad depth.

1-1 is the most favoured score-line (6.0), based on the odds on BigPesa. This will be a huge boost for the home side, who will want to win this match.