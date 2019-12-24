AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – 2019/20 Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard are both still trying to do wonders for the clubs that made them legends – this time as a manager. It is now time for another legendary footballer to do wonders for the club that gave him worldwide recognition.

Former Arsenal captain Mikel Arteta has been appointed as the new manager of Arsenal, after an unsuccessful stint of Unai Emery. With the team in doldrums and reported rifts in dressing room, Arteta has a big job on his hands.

On Thursday (December 26), his side will face AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Park. Bournemouth normally like to punch above their weight, but have been a bit mellow this season. However, after a win against Chelsea, they will look forward to beating another London giant.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. AFC Bournemouth-

AFC Bournemouth’s defence has been troublesome this season, but their goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has saved them on multiple occasions. He is expected to be under the goal post on Thursday. A clean sheet from Ramsdale is trading at 5.2 on Bigpesa.

Eddie Howe is expected to play out a 4-4-1-1 formation. The four-man backline is expected to be formed of Jack Stacey, Simon Francis, Chris Mepham and Diego Rico.

Steve Cook, Philip Billing, Jefferson Lerma and Ryan Fraser are expected to be in the midfield. Dan Gosling is expected to be positioned slightly ahead of them.

Dominic Solanke is expected to be the lone striker. Bournemouth to score one goal is trading at 2.43 on Bigpesa, whereas the Cherries to score a couple of goals is trading at 3.35. Bournemouth to win either half is trading at 2.05 on BigPesa.

2. Arsenal FC-

Just like Bournemouth, Arsenal too have a shaky defence, but their goalkeeper Bernd Leno has bailed them out on multiple occasions. A clean sheet from Leno is trading at 3.5.

Mikel Arteta is expected to play out a 4-2-3-1 formation. The four-man defensive lineup is expected to be comprised of Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz and Bakary Saka.

Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka are expected to be the two defensive midfielders. Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith-Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli are expected to be ahead of them.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is expected to be the lone man up front. Aubameyang and his partners to score in both halves is trading at 2.41 on BigPesa, whereas the Gunners to win either half is trading at 1.47.

Predicted lineups:

AFC Bournemouth – Aaron Ramsdale, Jack Stacey, Simon Francis, Chris Mepham, Diego Rico, Steve Cook, Philip Billing, Jefferson Lerma, Ryan Fraser, Dan Gosling, Dominic Solanke.

Arsenal FC – Bernd Leno, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz, Bakary Saka, Lucas Torreira, Granit Xhaka, Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith-Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.