AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion – Predicted Lineups and Betting Tips – 2019/20 Premier League

Norwich City v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Normally for teams that reside in the relegation zone, the problem and the ideal solution are very transparent for all to see and judge. However, things are a bit complicated for AFC Bournemouth, who at the time of writing this, are in the relegation zone.

Eddie Howe’s side has played some mesmerizing football ever since they made it to the top flight of English football. However, everything has been downhill for this season. To rub salt on their wound, some of their main players are nursing long-term injuries.

In such a situation, they will take on Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday (January 21). Though Brighton’s season cannot be described as picture perfect, it has certainly been an upgrade on what they did last season. They will be fairly happy with what they have done so far.

Let us now have a look at the predicted lineups of both the sides:

1. AFC Bournemouth

Eddie Howe had major issues with his goalkeepers last season, as neither Artur Boruc nore Asmir Begovic was up to the mark. Aaron Ramsdale has done a good job this season, and he is expected to play on Tuesday. A clean sheet from Ramsdale is trading at 3.5 on Bigpesa.

Howe is expected to stick to his 4-4-2 formation. The four-man backline is expected to be comprised of Simon Francis, Nathan Ake, Steve Cook and Adam Smith.

The midfield is expected to be filled up with Harry Wilson, Jefferson Lerma, Dan Gosling and Ryan Fraser. Callum Wilson and Dominic Solanke are likely to be the strike duo up front.

AFC Bournemouth to score a one goal is trading at 2.39, whereas Wilson & Co. to score two goals is trading at 3.5. The Cherries to win both halves is trading at 7.6, whereas Cherries to score in both halves is trading at 3.7.

2. Brighton & Hove Albion

Mat Ryan is a legendary figure at Brighton and he is expected to guard the Seagulls’ goal against the Cherries. A clean sheet from the Australian goal-keeper is trading at 3.3.

Graham Potter is expected to field a 4-3-3 formation. The four-man backline is expected to feature Martin Montoya, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk and Bernardo.

The midfield is expected to be comprised of Davy Propper, Dale Stephens and Steven Alzate. Pascal Gross, Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard are expected to team up in attack.

Brighton to get one goal is trading at 2.43, whereas the boys in white and blue failing to score is trading at 3.4. Brighton to score in both halves is trading at 3.45, whereas Potter’s men to win both halves is trading at 7.

Predicted lineups:

AFC Bournemouth – Aaron Ramsdale, Simon Francis, Nathan Ake, Steve Cook, Adam Smith, Harry Wilson, Jefferson Lerma, Dan Gosling, Ryan Fraser, Callum Wilson, Dominic Solanke.

Brighton & Hove Albion – Mat Ryan, Martin Montoya, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Bernardo, Davy Propper, Dale Stephens, Steven Alzate, Pascal Gross, Neal Maupay, Leandro Trossard.

