AFC Bournemouth vs Burnley FC - Match Preview and Betting Tips – 2019/20 Premier League

A look at the points table of the ongoing edition of the Premier League will tell us that the two teams who will meet at the Vitality Park on Saturday (December 21), are sitting in the bottom half of the table. Hosts AFC Bournemouth are sitting on the 14th position, whereas visitors Burnley FC are sitting two places ahead of them.

However, confidence will be high in both the camps after a rough phase, both teams won all three points last week. After what was a thoroughly impressive performance against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Eddie Howe’s men will look forward to build on their newly gathered momentum.

On the other hand, Sean Dyche’s men got a crucial 1-0 win against a high-flying Newcastle United FC, who are level on points with Arsenal. A win might take his side in the top half of the points table. Hence, the match is crucial for both the teams.

Last meeting between the sides-

Burnley got the better of the Cherries in both encounters last season, and also scored seven goals in the process. When the two sides last met in April of this year, Burnley registered a 3-1 away win. Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes and Ashley Westwood scored for the Clarets.

Bournemouth favourites after heroics against Chelsea-

With two points separating them, it is difficult to pick out a favourite between these two evenly-matched sides. But given how Bournemouth performed at the Stamford Bridge last week and registered a win against all odds, they are the likelier side to get a win.

The Cherries are expected to be victorious on Saturday. Two consecutive wins for Howe’s side is trading at 2.21 on Bigpesa, whereas a win for the visitors is trading at 2.85. A draw is trading at 3.15.

Goals expected at Vitality Park-

Burnley might possess two great strikers in Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood, but their horrific defence has been exposed time and again this season. They have conceded 29 goals so far, the most by any team out of the bottom five.

Similarly, Bournemouth’s defence has also been out of sorts, but heroics from their goalkeeper Aaron Rasmdale has saved them on multiple occasions. Over 2.5 goals is trading at 1.77, whereas under 2.5 goals is trading at 1.8. Both teams to score is trading at 1.62, whereas both teams not to score is trading at 1.99.

