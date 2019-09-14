AFC Bournemouth vs Everton FC - Match Preview and Betting Tips - Premier League 2019/20

Everton FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

It has been a while since Everton has started building a team capable of finishing in top six, but Marco Silva’s arrival as the manager accelerated the process. Though they are currently sitting in the 6th position, they still have a long road to cover.

Silva’s team has accumulated seven points thus far in what has been a topsy-turvy ride. After starting their 2019/20 Premier League campaign with a draw, they inflicted a 1-0 defeat against Watford, only to lose 2-0 against Aston Villa in the very next game. However, they managed to get a 3-2 victory against Wolves in their last game.

On Sunday (September 15), they will travel to the Vitality Park, to face AFC Bournemouth. Eddie Howe’s team have not got the start they would have wanted, but Bournemouth has got players who are capable of changing things around.

Last Meeting between the sides

AFC Bournemouth and Everton last met in January, when Everton came out victorious. Second-half goals by Kurt Zouma and Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave the Toffees a 2-0 victory at the Goodison Park.

Everton favourites to win

While Bournemouth has lost both of their last two fixtures, Everton is coming from a thrilling victory against a very formidable side. Hence, it is quite evident that Silva’s team will have the required confidence on their side.

A bad attack against a worse defence

Everton has managed to find the back of the net only four times in this season’s Premier League, but Bournemouth is known for leaky defence. Hence, it will be an interesting contest when the two sides will go head-to-head on Sunday.

The goal range of 2-3 is the most popular and is trading at 2.08. The goal range of 4-6 is right behind it, trading at 3.05. Over 2.5 goals are trading at 1.71, whereas under 2.5 goals is trading at 2.06.

Moise Kean likely to get his debut goal

Young Italian import from Juventus, Moise Kean is yet to open his goals' tally for Everton. However, he has mostly been used as a substitute so far. Now that he is settled and has integrated well into the team, fans can expect some fireworks. He is the likeliest goal-scorer of the match. A Kean goal is trading at 3.05 while a goal for AFC Bournemouth's Callum Wilson is trading at 3.2.